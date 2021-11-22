Snoop Dogg Presents: Algorithm Out Now Via Def Jam Recordings

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Snoop Dogg - global superstar, entrepreneur, cultural icon, and executive creative consultant of Def Jam Recordings - has released his first project for the label: Snoop Dogg
Presents: ALGORITHM. ALGORITHM is introduced with the official video of "Go To War" featuring BLXST. Other notable features include Def Jam artists, Fabolous, Dave East, YK Osiris, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher
and Camino.
Previously released singles from the ALGORITHM project include "Big Subwoofer" featuring Mount Westmore (Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short), "Murder Music" featuring Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss
and Benny The Butcher, and "Like My Weed" featuring Jane Handcock.
"There's so much talent on this record," said Snoop, "so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they're not telling you how it's supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound."
When Snoop Dogg
joined Def Jam Recordings, a division of Universal Music
Group (UMG), announced in June, he took over a new role that will allow him to strategically work across the label's executive team and artist roster. In the VIDEO accompanying the announcement of this album, Snoop characterized Def Jam as "the holy grail of hip-hop." His main focus, he emphasized, would be "to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game - to diversify their portfolios to be superstars."
Algorithm tracklist:
Snoop Dogg
- Intro
2. Redman
& Method Man
- Alright (feat. Nefertitt Avani)
3. Snoop Dogg
- No Bammer Weed
4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg
& Usher
- New Oldie
5. Fabolous
& Dave East
- Make Some Money (feat. Snoop Dogg)
6. Malaya - Anxiety
7. Jane Handcock - Like My Weed
8. YK Osiris - Applying Pressure (feat. Snoop Dogg)
9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg
- Go To War
10. October London - I Want You
11. August 08 - Gyu (feat. Ty Dolla $ign
& Bino Rideaux)
12. Malaya - Inspiration
13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) - Big Subwoofer
14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss
& Busta Rhymes
- Murder Music
15. Heydeon - Been Thru
16. Snoop Dogg
- Qualified (feat. Larry June & October London)
17. Choc - Everybody Dies
18. Jane Handcock - By & By
19. Snoop Dogg
& DJ Cassidy
- Diamond Life (feat. Mary J Blige)
20. Jane Handcock - Whatever
You On
21. Nefertitti Avani - Make It Last
22. Snoop Dogg
- No Smut On My Name (feat. Battle
Loco & Kokane
23. Snoop Dogg
- Get My Money (feat. Prohoezak)
24. Camino - Steady (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)
25. Snoop Dogg
- Outro
An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg
has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg
has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMYÂ® nominations. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg
has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1â€²s hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show Joker's Wild, and Executive Producer of the acclaimed Netflix's show Coach Snoop.