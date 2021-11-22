Exciting Alternate Version Of Frank Zappa's "Magic Fingers" From His Surrealistic Documentary And Soundtrack, 200 Motels, Unveiled Today Ahead Of Release Of 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition





Available today is an exciting, previously unreleased alternate version of "Magic Fingers (Version B, Mix Outtake)," from the demo sessions, recorded in August 1970 at Whitney Studios, and featured on Disc 2 alongside a handful of outtakes and alternate takes of other soundtrack standouts like "Tell Me You Love Me," "Road Ladies," "What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening," and "What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning." "Magic Fingers (Version B, Mix Outtake)" starts off like the original but then takes a wild detour halfway through, trading Zappa's extended guitar workout for a rollicking mix of rock and roll motifs crammed into an exhilarating three minutes.



This latest outtake comes on the heels of the recently released non-music track, "What Is 200 Motels," culled from the 200 Motels commercial and trailer recording session, recorded in November 1971, and featuring Frank Zappa,



Fully authorized by the Zappa



Discs 1 and 2 feature the remastered soundtrack with the second half of the second disc consisting of demos and demo outtakes; two of the many highlights from these sessions include unreleased alt mixes and alt takes of the Chunga's Revenge tunes, "Road Ladies" and "Tell Me You Love Me." Discs 3 and 4 contain the "Dialog Protection Reels," which reveal an early version of the movie, while Disc 5 and 6 present unreleased outtakes, alternates and historical nuggets sequenced in the order of the original shooting script, the way Zappa originally envisioned before he ran into time and budget constraints. These illuminating discs reveal Zappa's original intent for the film for the first time.



The remastered 200 Motels soundtrack, by Bernie Grundman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, will also be reissued on vinyl as a 2LP pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and also as a limited edition red vinyl pressing on 180-gram vinyl, which will only be available exclusively through Zappa.com, uDiscoverMusic.com or SoundofVinyl.com. Both will be pressed by Optimal Media in Germany and be the first time the album has been available on vinyl in decades. The soundtrack will also be released on 2CD and all formats will include a smaller version of the movie poster. Additionally, the entire Super



Released in October 1971, Frank Zappa's 200 Motels was a miraculous feat, a cinematic collision of the venerated musician and composer's kaleidoscopic musical and visual worlds that brought together Zappa and his band, TheMothers, Ringo Starr as Zappa - as "a large dwarf" - Keith Moon as a perverted nun,



The music, and its corresponding soundtrack, was equally diverse, a wild pastiche of avant garde rock and orchestral compositions interspersed with dialog from the film. Up until that time, compositions like the finale piece, "Strictly Genteel," were some of the most ambitious material ever written and recorded by Zappa. The band in the film and on the soundtrack consisted of Frank Zappa (guitar & bass), Mark Volman (vocals & special material),



Putting together this 50th anniversary edition was a labor intensive process that bore fruit at nearly every turn as Travers dug through Zappa's expansive archives to put together this exhaustive edition. As Travers writes in the liners, "During this search and seizure mission, I was able to unearth a multitude of audio treasures from a very large number of tapes. Original demos, session outtakes, alternate mixes and versions, and even dialog reels that captured an edit of the film that predates the final assembly which eventually made it to theaters everywhere in 1971." Amongst the gems discovered include a number of Â¼-inch reel-to-reel tapes that were made at Trident Studios during February of '71, which contain rough mixes of nearly everything that was recorded on multi-track. As Travers explains, "they reflect raw performances, as they happened before FZ would get a hold of the multi-track masters and bring them to Whitney Studios in Glendale for over-dubs and sweetening. The Trident tapes allow us to hear music that did not make the film, or the final soundtrack album. They also helped us to reconstruct pieces of music like 'The Pleated Gazelle' or 'What's The Name Of Your Group?' into their full sequences per the score. Over the years, even Frank himself forgot the sheer amount of music that actually did get recorded. All of the archiving for this 50th Anniversary set has produced incredible amounts of content that we would never had known existed otherwise."



200 MOTELS 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION SUPER DELUXE BOX SET



CD 1: ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK - REMASTERED

Semi-Fraudulent / Direct-From-Hollywood Overture

Mystery Roach

Dance Of The Rock & Roll Interviewers

This Town Is A Sealed Tuna Sandwich (Prologue)

Tuna Fish Promenade

Dance Of The Just Plain Folks

This Town Is A Sealed Tuna Sandwich (Reprise)

The Sealed Tuna Bolero

Lonesome Cowboy Burt

Touring Can Make You Crazy

Would You Like A Snack?

Redneck Eats

Centerville

She Painted Up Her Face

Janet's Big Dance Number

Half A Dozen Provocative Squats

Mysterioso

Shove It Right In

Lucy's Seduction Of A Bored Violinist & Postlude

I'm Stealing The Towels

Dental Hygiene Dilemma

Does This Kind Of Life Look Interesting To You?

Daddy, Daddy, Daddy

Penis Dimension

What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning



CD 2: ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK - REMASTERED (Cont'd)

A Nun Suit Painted On Some Old Boxes

Magic Fingers

Motorhead's Midnight Ranch

Dew On The Newts We Got

The Lad Searches The Night For His Newts

The Girl Wants To Fix Him Some Broth

The Girl's Dream



Strictly Genteel (The Finale)



200 MOTELS DEMOS, 2ND MOVEMENT - ROCK MUSIC

Road Ladies (Alternate Mix)

What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening

What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

Bwana Dik

Daddy, Daddy, Daddy

Do You Like My New Car?

Magic Fingers

Phyllis & Aynsley

What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning (Alternate Mix)



200 MOTELS DEMO SESSION OUTTAKES

Tell Me You Love Me (Mix Outtake)

Road Ladies (Alternate Take)

What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening (Studio Outtakes)

What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening (Alternate Take, Incomplete)

"Aynsley Dunbar, Ladies & Gentlemen"

Magic Fingers (Version B, Mix Outtake)

What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning (Mix Outtake)

Tell Me You Love Me (Alternate Take)



CD 3: 200 MOTELS - DIALOG PROTECTION REELS

Scene 1-2: Semi-Fraudulent/Direct-From-Hollywood Overture

Scene 3: "What's The Deal?"

Mystery Roach

Scene 32: "It's A Good Thing We Get Paid To Do Thisâ€¦"

Scene 14: What's The Name Of Your Group? I

Scene 32: "We Haven't Formed The Group Yet"

Scene 15: What's The Name Of Your Group? II

Scene 17: "When Do We Get Paid?"

Scene 18: Went On The Road

Scene 19-20: "Special Delivery"

Scene 21: Centerville

Scene 21:

Scene 22: This Town Is A Sealed Tuna Sandwich

Scene 23-24: Tuna Fish Promenade

Scene 28: The Sealed Tuna Bolero

Scene 29: Lonesome Cowboy Burt

Scene 30: JCB & Rance

Scene 21: Larry The Dwarf

Scene 81: Magic Fingers

Scene 47: Larry The Dwarf In The Hotel Room

Scene 33: The Lad Searches The Night For His Newts

Scene 40-41: The Girl Wants To Fix Him Some Broth

Scene 42:

Scene 45: A Nun Suit Painted On Some Old Boxes

Scene 57: The Perverted Nun

Scene 87: "Penis!"

Scene 58: She Painted Up Her Face

Scene 60: Janet's Big Dance Number

Scene 61: Half A Dozen Provocative Squats

Scene 62: Lucy's Seduction Of A Bored Violinist

Scene 63: Shove It Right In

Scene 67: "I Am Bwana Dik!"

Scene 68-69: What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening

Scene 77: Daddy, Daddy, Daddy



CD 4: 200 MOTELS - DIALOG PROTECTION REELS (Cont'd)

Scene 90: Biff Debris & Jeff

Scene 84-85: Penis Dimension

Scene 32: Mystery Roach (Acoustic) / "Yeah? Well Fine!"

Scene 71: What Will The Evening Bring Me This Morning

Scene 92: Jeff Flips Out / I'm Stealing The Room

Scene 100: Strictly Genteel

Scene 100: 200 Motels Finale



BONUS SWILL, PART I

"I Was Gonna Make A Movie One Timeâ€¦"

200 Motels Movie Ad #1

What's The Name Of Your Group? (FZ Edit)

200 Motels Movie Ad #2

FZ on Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr on 200 Motels

200 Motels Movie Ad #3

Motorhead's Midnight Ranch (Mix Outtake)

Looking For Newts

"They Are Only In It For The Money"

200 Motels Movie Ad #4

200 Motels Commercial Session Outtakes

Does This Kind Of Life Look Interesting To You? (Mix Outtake)

"I Shall Ruin All The Tapes"

Janet's Big Dance Number (Basic Tracks)



Touring Can Make You Crazy (Mix Outtake)

Penis Dimension (Instrumental Alternate Take)

Centerville (Mix Outtake)

Mystery Roach (Alternate Master)

Magic Fingers (Mix Outtake)

200 Motels Movie Ad #5



CD 5: 200 MOTELS - ALTERNATES AND OUTTAKES

What Is 200 Motels?

Theodore Bikel Voice-Over (Alternate Take)

Semi-Fraudulent/Direct-From-Hollywood Overture (Mix Outtake)

What's The Name Of Your Group? (Complete Sequence, Part I)

What's The Name Of Your Group? (Complete Sequence, Part II)

What's The Name Of Your Group? (Complete Sequence, Part III)

Can I Help You With This Dummy?

Pianos For The Pleated Gazelle

Synth Tracks I

Would You Like A Snack? (Alternate Take)



Centerville (Rough Mix)

This Town Is A Sealed Tuna Sandwich (Prologue, Mix Outtake)

Tuna Fish Promenade (Mix Outtake)

The Sealed Tuna Bolero (Alternate Take)

Lonesome Cowboy Burt (Mix Outtake)

Naval Aviation In Art?

Redneck Eats/The Restaurant Scene (Basic Tracks)

Mystery Roach (Basic Tracks)

I Have Seen The Pleated Gazelle

Dew On The Newts We Got (Rough Mix)

The Lad Searches The Night For His Newts (Rough Mix)

Motorhead's Midnight Ranch (Rough Mix)

The Girl Wants To Fix Him Some Broth (Rough Mix, Alternate Ending)

The Girl's



Scene 43: A Cardboard Box

Scene 44

A Nun Suit Painted On Some Old Boxes (Rough Mix)

She Painted Up Her Face (Compressed Mix)

The Secret Stare

Half A Dozen Provocative Squats (Compressed Mix)

Lucy's Seduction Of A Bored Violinist (Basic Tracks)

Shove It Right In (Compressed Mix)

Postlude (Basic Tracks)

What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning (Mix Outtake)



CD 6: 200 MOTELS - ALTERNATES AND OUTTAKES

Daddy, Daddy, Daddy (Alternate Take)

Magic Fingers (Alternate Take)

Penis Dimension (Basic Tracks)

Scene 86

Scene 87 (Alternate Take)

Synth Tracks II

I'm Stealing The Towels (Basic Tracks, Alternate Take)

Scene 94: "He's Always Watching Me"

Dental Hygiene Dilemma (Part I, Basic Tracks)

Does This Kind Of Life Look Interesting To You? (Mix Outtake)

Dental Hygiene Dilemma (Part II, Basic Tracks)

Strictly Genteel (Basic Tracks)

200 Motels Finale (Alternate Take)

200 Motels Finale (Basic Tracks, Unedited Ending)



BONUS SWILL, PART II

Movie Theater Skit (Commercial Session Outtake)

200 Motels Album Ad #1



Lonesome Cowboy Burt (In Rehearsal 1969)

Lonesome Cowboy Burt (In Rehearsal 1970)

200 Motels Album Ad #2

Penis Dimension Jingle Music

TV Hype (Commercial Session Outtake)

200 Motels Movie Ad # 6



