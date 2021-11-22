Sting's New Album "The Bridge" Out Now



Fans can also get an intimate glimpse into the musician's everyday life as he prepared to launch the new album on his weekly web TV series, On the Bridge. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 17-time Grammy Award winning musician Sting's new album, The Bridge, is available now via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records/Universal Music and features the opening rock salvo, "Rushing Water" as well as the upbeat, whistle-driven earworm, "If It's Love."The Bridge - Sting's 15th studio album - showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess.On Monday, Sting performed "Rushing Water" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, followed today by a special performance on Good Morning America's Fall Concert Series. Additional TV appearances will soon be announced.Representing various stages and styles from throughout his career and drawing inspiration from genres including rock n' roll, jazz, classical music and folk, the eclectic album features Sting's quintessential sound. Written and recorded over the last year in lockdown, a coterie of trusted musicians beamed into his studio remotely including Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Branford Marsalis (saxophone), Manu Katché (drums), Martin Kierszenbaum (keyboards), Fred Renaudin (synthesizer) and backing vocalists Melissa Musique, Gene Noble, Jo Lawry and Laila Biali.All songs on The Bridge are produced by Sting and Martin Kierszenbaum, except " Loving You " produced by Sting, Maya Jane Coles and Martin Kierszenbaum. The album was mixed by Robert Orton, engineered by Donal Hodgson and Tony Lake, and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.The Bridge is available on CD, vinyl, music cassette and on all digital streaming and download platforms. A 13-track Deluxe CD and vinyl will also be released internationally, with CD and vinyl formats available exclusively via Target in the US, featuring the bonus tracks "Waters of Tyne," "Captain Bateman's Basement," and "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay." Two Japanese Exclusive versions, both on SHM-CD, are also slated for release — a 13-track Japanese Exclusive Standard CD, as well as a Japanese Exclusive Deluxe package including a 14-track CD with the additional bonus track "I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City" plus a DVD with an interview and track by track discussion with Sting, the official music video for "Rushing Water," along with two music videos for "If It's Love."Fans can also get an intimate glimpse into the musician's everyday life as he prepared to launch the new album on his weekly web TV series, On the Bridge.



