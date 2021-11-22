Jamie Cullum Releases "The Pianoman At Christmas - The Complete Edition"



Let No New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi platinum-selling musician and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Cullum today releases The Pianoman At Christmas - The Complete Edition, via Island Records/Universal Music. The deluxe album completes last year's critically acclaimed hit album The Pianoman At Christmas Part 1, with its Second Part - featuring 11 covers of classic Christmas songs, as well as two original songs - out now.Stream "THE PIANOMAN AT CHRISTMAS THE COMPLETE EDITION" below:Drawing from the past and inspired by the present, The Pianoman At Christmas - The Complete Edition sees Jamie team up with London jazz innovators Kansas Smitty's, as well as composer and producer The Vernon Spring and acclaimed LA-based jazz singer Lady Blackbird to complete a piece of work that is imbued with seasonal sophistication. Alongside his two original tracks, Jamie breathes new life into classics such as 'Winter Wonderland', 'Silent Night' and 'Frosty The Snowman', ranging from 'Amazing Grace' to 'Man With The Bag' and 'Sleigh Ride'. The Complete Edition will be released on double CD and double black vinyl formats, alongside a limited run of 180G Heavyweight coloured vinyl in red and gold.Speaking on the release, Jamie said: "I'm delighted to say that The Complete Edition of The Pianoman at Christmas is finally out. Beginning with the crafting of original festive music, to the pleasures of collaborating with the mega talents of Kansas Smitty's, Lady Blackbird and The Vernon Spring on the classics - it's been a surprising and enriching journey for me as songwriter and music maker. I hope that this complete collection finds a joyous place in your future Christmas traditions."Released almost a year to the day before The Complete Edition is due out, The Pianoman At Christmas featured 11 original songs played by 57 of Britain's best musicians, recorded in Abbey Road's famous Studio 2 and produced by Greg Wells whose The Greatest Showman soundtrack spent 28 weeks at number 1. The album sold over 37,000 copies, spending 6 weeks in the album chart and peaking at number 11. In December Jamie broke the Guinness World Record for the largest music lesson ever, when he held a virtual piano lesson for 2,282 people, teaching them the carol 'In The Bleak Midwinter' with special guests Robbie Williams, Sigrid and Dodie.With 10 million album sales and over 890 million streams to date, Jamie is a celebrated musician the world over with loyal fans in every corner of the globe. With a career spanning over 20 years, his legendary live shows have seen him perform and work alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and IDLES - Jamie writing on the latter's album Ultra Mono. The success of Jamie's major label breakthrough, Twentysomething in 2003 and its follow up Catching Tales saw him nominated for a BRIT, Grammy and numerous other awards around the world. In 2020 he won an Ivor Novello Award for his track 'Age of Anxiety', taken from his acclaimed 9th studio album Taller. In addition to his enduringly successful recording career, Jamie has also established himself as a multi-award winning music broadcaster; his BBC Radio 2 show celebrated its 11th year on air this year.With her debut album Black Acid Soul earning critical praise, Lady Blackbird is a revelatory new talent with music that transcends the jazz scene through which the LA-based artist is rooted. Reflecting influences as varied as Billie Holiday, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner and Chaka Khan, with critics drawing comparisons to Adele, Amy and Celeste, Lady Blackbird's distinct and beguiling voice is not one to be missed.UK band Kansas Smitty's have developed a musical voice wholly unique from what's happening around them. They are led by band leader and producer Giacomo Smith who's cinematic compositions feature on their releases, most recently 2021's acclaimed Things Happened Here for Berlin based label !K7. In 2015 they launched their own east London venue and bar, of the same name, which became one of the conception points for the current UK jazz boom.Londoner Sam Beste aka The Vernon Spring is a polymath in music who has production, writing and performance credits as eclectic as Amy Winehouse, Matthew Herbert, Kano, Joy Crookes, Beth Orton, Blood Orange, Gabriels and MF DOOM. Since 2019 he has been making waves with solo project The Vernon Spring, which foregrounds his rare capacity to hold sophistication and simplicity in the same hands through highly intimate muted-piano compositions and improvisations.The Pianoman At Christmas - The Complete Edition Tracklist:Part 1:It's ChristmasBeautiful TogetherHang Your LightsThe Jolly Fat ManThe Pianoman at ChristmasTurn On The LightsSo Many SantasChristmas Never Gets OldHow Do You FlyChristmas Caught Me CryingIn The Bleak MidwinterPart 2:Winter Wonderland (feat. Kansas Smitty's)I Believe In Father ChristmasMan With The Bag (feat.. Kansas Smitty's)Christmas Don't Let Me DownSleigh Ride (feat. Kansas Smitty's)Amazing Grace (feat. The Vernon Spring)This Winter (feat. Lady Blackbird and Kansas Smitty's)Silent NightJingle Bells (feat. Kansas Smitty's)Frosty The Snowman (feat. Kansas Smitty's)Have Yourself A Merry Little ChristmasGod Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (feat. Kansas Smitty's)Let No Walls Divide.



