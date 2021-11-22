Wale Announces 2022 Tour Dates





2-Mar Wed - Memphis, TN - Cannon Center. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With Wale's new album Folarin II quickly becoming a banner chapter in his storied career, the Multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated artist has turned his focus to taking the Folarin II experience to new heights with a nationwide tour.The newly announced Under A Blue Moon Tour is slated for early 2022, kicking off on January 12th in Nashville Tennessee and wrapping up March 2nd in Memphis. The 30 stop tour is highlighted by a hometown DMV appearance January 21st and a January 24th show in NYC at historic Webster Hall. Tickets for the Under A Blue Moon Tour are on sale now here.The Under A Blue Moon Tour follows a string of successful live appearances including Rolling Loud, both the Miami and New York editions. For the latter, Wale surprised fans by bringing out hip-hop icon Q-Tip for a performance of Folarin II's "Poke It Out" (which samples "Vivrant Thing"). Wale also nabbed a headline slot at Afropunk, and is set for a special one-night performance event alongside Nas in Detroit on November 20th. He will also perform during halftime at the Washington Football Team's Monday Night Football game on November 29th as part of the NFL's "Inspire Change'' initiative.A testament to Wale's longevity and status as a pillar of the hip-hop community, Folarin II has garnered praise from GQ, NY Mag, XXL Mag, Uproxx, The Ringer, Billboard, and more. With his Top 10 Urban radio single "Poke It Out" featuring J. Cole, which generated over 22.9 million streams, banger "Down South" ft. Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy, and summer hit " Angles " ft. Chris Brown leading the charge, Folarin II debuted Top 3 in Spotify and was #1 hip-hop album on iTunes upon its release. Wale also performed "Poke It Out" for the first time on television at The Ellen Show, and made an appearance on hit rap podcast Drink Champs. More info to come on the Under A Blue Moon Tour and additional dates being announced soon.Tour Dates:12-Jan Wed - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works13-Jan Thu - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal15-Jan Sat - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall16-Jan Sun - Birmingham, AL - Iron City17-Jan Mon - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern18-Jan Tue - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz20-Jan Thu - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore21-Jan Fri - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live23-Jan Sun - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore24-Jan Mon - New York, NY - Webster Hall25-Jan Tue - Boston, MA - House of Blues28-Jan Fri - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's29-Jan Sat - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre30-Jan Sun - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National31-Jan Mon - Chicago, IL - House of Blues2-Feb Wed - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater3-Feb Thu - St Louis, MO - The Pageant6-Feb Sun - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre8-Feb Tue - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market10-Feb Thu - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre15-Feb Tue - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo16-Feb Wed - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park17-Feb Thu - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren19-Feb Sat - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater21-Feb Mon - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas24-Feb Thu - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore25-Feb Fri - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen26-Feb Sat - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's1-Mar Tue - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall2-Mar Wed - Memphis, TN - Cannon Center.



