Cardi B & Halle Berry-Produced "Bruised" Soundtrack Out Now; The Film Is Set To Make Its Netflix Debut On November 24, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Records in association with The Blueprint Group, Roc Nation, and Saloon Music presents the Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film). It serves as the musical companion to Netflix's Bruised-which is notably the directorial debut of Academy® Award-winning actress Halle Berry who also produced and stars in the film. The film is now in select theaters, and it begins streaming on November 24.To celebrate album's arrival, Dallas rap star and 2x AMA nominee Erica Banks just unleashed the music video for "On They Neck." Throughout the song, an ominous bass line simmers as Erica ignites the verses with intense hunger before winding up on a fiery hook. In the visual, she commands the spotlight from the ring with captivating footage from the film.Additionally, the Soundtrack boasts H.E.R.'s "Automatic Woman" as another standout single. On the track, an off-kilter guitar riff gives way to string-laden production as her instantly recognizable delivery flutters towards the chantable chorus, "I go automatic." Check out the full tracklisting below.To set the stage for the Soundtrack, Halle sat down with Cardi B for an exclusive joint interview on Billboard. Additionally, Baby Tate teased the record's arrival with the banger "Dungarees." UPROXX hailed it as "hard-hitting," and REVOLT noted, "'Dungarees' sees Tate showing off her wordplay." City Girls first paved the way for the Soundtrack with " Scared " earlier this month. Right out of the gate, Vulture raved, "Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes," and HYPEBEAST proclaimed, "The Florida rap duo leads with confidence, dropping bars about never being scared and remaining focused on the end goal." Meanwhile, The FADER hailed it as "a new track that reminds us just how serious the Florida rappers can get."The soundtrack features all-female artists including H.E.R, Cardi B., City Girls, Saweetie, Latto, Erica Banks, Flo Milli, Baby Tate, Young M.A., DreamDoll, and Roc Nation's Rapsody, Big Bottle Wyanna, and Ambre.Building excitement for Bruised, Variety debuted an exclusive soundtrack trailer saying, "the tracks by H.E.R. and City Girls, both prominently featured in critical moments of the film, are expected to get a considerable push as awards season continues to unfold." Today, Halle released a spicy new episode of "Five Rounds" with Young M.A. Additionally, Cardi B and Halle went head-to-head in the hot seat for a rapid-fire game of "Five Rounds."What's more, multiplatinum MC Saweetie quietly teased her contribution to the Soundtrack by posting a hilarious social media skit in honor of Halloween with Hollywood icon Halle Berry. As part of the sketch, she dons Halle's signature Catwoman costume only to be greeted by the OG superheroine herself. The internet-breaking clip had over 765M impressions and drew over 18.8M million IG and TikTok views.Hand-selected by Executive Producers Halle Berry and Cardi B, the Soundtrack exclusively assembles a cohort of authentic and fiery female stars, contributing unreleased tracks and serving up what promises to be one of the fall's hottest releases. Stay tuned for more on Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film) soon. Listen to the new soundtrack here:



