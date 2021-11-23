Taylor Swift Releases New Version Of "Christmas Tree Farm," Streaming Only On Amazon Music



Inspired by her youth growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, Swift wrote "Christmas Tree Farm" while celebrating with family over the holidays in 2019. While fans know and love the booming, upbeat version of "Christmas Tree Farm," Swift wanted to capture the cozy and calming holiday atmosphere for her Amazon Original song. Joined by a 70-piece orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, Swift's new recording features strings, horns, and sleigh bells, reminiscent of classic, big band Christmas songs by the greats before her.



For a limited time, customers who haven't yet tried Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Music announced today an exclusive new version of "Christmas Tree Farm" from 11-time Grammy winner, and only woman to ever win Album of the Year three times, Taylor Swift. "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" arrives just in time for the holidays and fresh off of her #1 record-breaking release of Red (Taylor's Version). Swift's reimagined version of her beloved holiday hit was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and features a beautiful new arrangement backed by a 70-piece orchestra. Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version) (Amazon Original)" is now available exclusively for all Amazon Music listeners globally, including in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos."Taylor Swift is an icon who has shattered streaming records on Amazon Music over the years, and this season, we're thrilled to bring this new, timeless version of 'Christmas Tree Farm' to her fans as they gather with friends and family for the holidays," said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music.Inspired by her youth growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, Swift wrote "Christmas Tree Farm" while celebrating with family over the holidays in 2019. While fans know and love the booming, upbeat version of "Christmas Tree Farm," Swift wanted to capture the cozy and calming holiday atmosphere for her Amazon Original song. Joined by a 70-piece orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, Swift's new recording features strings, horns, and sleigh bells, reminiscent of classic, big band Christmas songs by the greats before her.Earlier this month, Amazon Music announced its biggest season of holiday programming yet, with a variety of new Amazon Original songs, including Camila Cabello's cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," a fresh original song from Dan + Shay called "Pick Out a Christmas Tree," Leon Bridges' reimagined version of Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes," Sech's new original song, "Carta Navideña," George Ezra's "Come on Home for Christmas," and much more. Today, Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version) (Amazon Original)" arrives on the global playlist "Merry Mix," which features all new Amazon Original songs for the season, in addition to iconic holiday classics.For a limited time, customers who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free - with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, in the highest-quality streaming audio and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, customers new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.



