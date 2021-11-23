American Music Awards 2021: The Full Winner's List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The American Music
Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.
Hosted by Cardi B, the star-studded awards show featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia
Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood
with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition
and New Kids
on the Block. Diplo was on DJ duty for the ceremony.
Rodrigo and the Weeknd
led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat
and Giveon
each received five nominations. The show's winners are voted on by fans, with new categories this year including favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group.
BTS took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for "Butter." Megan Thee Stallion
also received three wins, for favorite trending song for "Body," female hip-hop artist and hip-hop album for "Good News." Doja Cat
had the same amount of honors, winning collaboration of the year for "Kiss Me More
" with SZA, as well as favorite female R&B artist and R&B album for "Planet Her." Rodrigo, meanwhile, won new artist of the year.
The full list of nominees follows:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: BTS
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Olivia
Rodrigo
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Doja Cat
ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More
"
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG: Megan Thee Stallion
- "Body"
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO: Lil Nas X
- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST: Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP: BTS
FAVORITE POP ALBUM: Taylor Swift
- "evermore"
FAVORITE POP SONG: BTS - "Butter
"
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST: Luke Bryan
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST: Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP: Dan + Shay
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM: Gabby Barrett
- "Goldmine
"
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG: Gabby Barrett
- "The Good Ones
"
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST: Drake
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST: Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM: Megan Thee Stallion
- "Good News
"
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG: Cardi B
- "Up"
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST: The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST: Doja Cat
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM: Doja Cat
- "Planet Her
"
FAVORITE R&B SONG: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave The Door Open
"
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST: Bad Bunny
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST: Becky G
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP: Banda MS
de Sergio
Lizárraga
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM: Bad Bunny
- "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"
FAVORITE LATIN SONG: Kali Uchis
- "telepatía"
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST: Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST: Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST: Kanye West
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST: Marshmello.