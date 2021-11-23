Ramzi Releases Empowering New Single 'Amazing'





www.youtube.com/ramziofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-cultural artist Ramzi was born to Lebanese parents, he grew up in Nigeria and later moved to London where he now resides. An accomplished musician, singer-songwriter and producer whose music is influenced by the likes of pop, soul, afrobeat and power ballads, there's no limiting Ramzi to one genre. As an artist he has amassed over 6 million Spotify streams and 16 million views on YouTube. He has written for and collaborated with a number of well known artists such as The Overtones, Backstreet Boys, Rudimental, Taio Cruz and Kenny Thomas. On social media, Ramzi has been praised by artists like Ne-Yo and Afrobeat superstar Tiwa Savage. In 2018 Ramzi discovered a heart problem which resulted in a life saving operation. Since then Ramzi has had one goal in mind, to make as much music as possible, to make people feel good and have a positive effect on peoples lives.Back with inspiring single 'Amazing' - that's certainly one word to call it!Speaking about the empowering number, Ramzi shares, "It's about love and how amazing it is even with all the struggles that come with it. The song sums up my marriage and every time I've been in love throughout my life. I felt it was important to draw on real life experiences that others could also relate to." Amazing " is based around a diverse ballad arrangement that will certainly pull at your heartstrings. A track that could easily give the world's biggest pop stars a run for their money, the new single is best described as enchanting. Building into an unforgettable soundscape that continues to gain momentum, 'Amazing' feels like the perfect first dance song.Ramzi is an artist that's gained support from Rolling Stone, OK Magazine, Spotify Editorials (Ballads International & Arab X to name a few) and has recently been interviewed by The London Sock Company.This is certainly a songwriter destined to become a household name.www.facebook.com/Ramziofficialwww.instagram.com/ramziofficialopen.spotify.com/artist/7sOe0BpnYTaGhBB6V6DAmotwitter.com/ramziofficialwww.youtube.com/ramziofficial



