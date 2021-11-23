Travis Cover Queen's Classic 1974 Hit "Killer Queen"





Lead guitarist Andy Dunlop shares, "Killer



The deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band features the original album remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions and alternate takes.



A special limited-edition 20th Anniversary box set features the material across two CDs and two 180-gram heavyweight, ultra-clear vinyl LPs, cut at London's Air Studios. The set includes an extensive book with unseen session photography, handwritten lyrics and essays from the band plus contributions from the original producer Nigel Godrich. A limited number of hand-numbered prints, signed by all four of the band, are available via the



The Invisible Band will also be reissued on standard black vinyl, available for the first time on the format since its original release. A limited green vinyl pressing is available via independent record stores, as well as a 2-CD standard edition.



The band are scheduled to tour across North

See all of Travis' The Invisible Band in Concert tour dates below and visitTravisOnline.com for ticket information.



US TOUR DATES 2022

04/05 Dallas, TX - Majestic

04/06 Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theatre

04/08 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

04/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

04/10 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

04/12 Seattle, WA - Neptune

04/15 Minneapolis, MN -

04/16 Chicago, IL - Park West

04/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

04/20 Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theatre

04/21 New York City, NY - Terminal 5

04/22 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick

04/23 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

04/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

04/26 Indianapolis, IN - Old



The Invisible Band 20th Anniversary



LP1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1. Sing

2. Dear Diary

3. Side

4. Pipe Dreams

5. Flowers In the Window

6. The Cage



Side B

1. Safe

2. Follow The Light

3. Last Train

4. Afterglow

5. Indefinitely

6. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song



LP2: B-Sides (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1. Ring Out The Bell

2.

3. You Don't Know What I'm Like

4. Beautiful

5.

6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)



Side B

1. You're A Big Girl Now

2. Ancient Train

3. Here Comes The Sun (Live @ Top of the Pops Awards)

4. A

5. Central Station

6. No Cigar



CD1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. Sing

2. Dear Diary

3. Side

4. Pipe Dreams

5. Flowers In the Window

6. The Cage

7. Safe

8. Follow The Light

9. Last Train

10. Afterglow

11. Indefinitely

12. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song



CD2: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks

1. Ring Out The Bell

2.

3. You Don't Know What I'm Like

4. Beautiful

5.

6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)

7. You're A Big Girl Now

8. Ancient Train

9. Here Comes The Sun (Live)

10. A

11. Central Station

12. No Cigar

13. Swing *

14. Flowers In The Window (Acoustic) *

15. Dear Diary (Demo) *

16. Last

17. Sing (Live on BBC) *

18. Flowers In The Window (Live on BBC) *

[*previously unreleased]



Formed in Glasgow in 1990,



Entering the new millennium as one of the biggest bands in the UK following the success of sophomore album, 1999'sThe Man Who (now certified 9x platinum, with over 2.7 million albums sold in the UK), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis take on Queen's "Killer Queen," for their own harmoniously crisp rendition of the 70s classic hit. The previously unreleased reimagined version was originally destined as the B-side for their smash hit single "Sing." Now the track is available with a cheeky preamble in a special extended, remastered cut as part of the band's upcoming 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of their critically-acclaimed album The Invisible Band, out December 3rd on Craft Recordings.Lead guitarist Andy Dunlop shares, "Killer Queen was fun; it was like when you're young and you take something apart just to see how it ticks. We literally tried to make it as close to the Queen version as possible - take every part and go 'I want to recreate that.' It was great because it's such a brilliant song and such a good recording."The deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band features the original album remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions and alternate takes.A special limited-edition 20th Anniversary box set features the material across two CDs and two 180-gram heavyweight, ultra-clear vinyl LPs, cut at London's Air Studios. The set includes an extensive book with unseen session photography, handwritten lyrics and essays from the band plus contributions from the original producer Nigel Godrich. A limited number of hand-numbered prints, signed by all four of the band, are available via the Travis official store here.The Invisible Band will also be reissued on standard black vinyl, available for the first time on the format since its original release. A limited green vinyl pressing is available via independent record stores, as well as a 2-CD standard edition.The band are scheduled to tour across North America and the United Kingdom with The Invisible Band in Concert in April 2022, along with a show in Paris at Le Trianon on May 8, 2022. This marks the first time the seminal album will be played in full, plus material from 2020's 10 Songs and more from the group's extensive catalogue of hits. The tour is currently on sale here. Earlier this month, the band was also announced as part of the 2022 Shaky Knees Festival lineup for Day 1, April 29, 2022. Tickets for the festival are available here.See all of Travis' The Invisible Band in Concert tour dates below and visitTravisOnline.com for ticket information.US TOUR DATES 202204/05 Dallas, TX - Majestic04/06 Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theatre04/08 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues04/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre04/10 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic04/12 Seattle, WA - Neptune04/15 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre04/16 Chicago, IL - Park West04/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall04/20 Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theatre04/21 New York City, NY - Terminal 504/22 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick04/23 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre04/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues04/26 Indianapolis, IN - Old National CentreThe Invisible Band 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition box set tracklist:LP1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)Side A1. Sing2. Dear Diary3. Side4. Pipe Dreams5. Flowers In the Window6. The CageSide B1. Safe2. Follow The Light3. Last Train4. Afterglow5. Indefinitely6. The Humpty Dumpty Love SongLP2: B-Sides (2021 Remaster)Side A1. Ring Out The Bell2. Killer Queen3. You Don't Know What I'm Like4. Beautiful5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)Side B1. You're A Big Girl Now2. Ancient Train3. Here Comes The Sun (Live @ Top of the Pops Awards)4. A Little Bit Of Soul5. Central Station6. No CigarCD1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)1. Sing2. Dear Diary3. Side4. Pipe Dreams5. Flowers In the Window6. The Cage7. Safe8. Follow The Light9. Last Train10. Afterglow11. Indefinitely12. The Humpty Dumpty Love SongCD2: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks1. Ring Out The Bell2. Killer Queen3. You Don't Know What I'm Like4. Beautiful5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)7. You're A Big Girl Now8. Ancient Train9. Here Comes The Sun (Live)10. A Little Bit Of Soul11. Central Station12. No Cigar13. Swing *14. Flowers In The Window (Acoustic) *15. Dear Diary (Demo) *16. Last Train (Demo) *17. Sing (Live on BBC) *18. Flowers In The Window (Live on BBC) *[*previously unreleased]Formed in Glasgow in 1990, Travis (Fran Healy, vocals, guitar; Andy Dunlop, lead guitar; Dougie Payne, bass; Neil Primrose, drums) came of age during Britpop's heyday, but always stood at a remove from that scene's barely contained mania. When the Britpop hangover kicked in at the end of the '90s, Travis' gentle, uplifting songs were the perfect antidote for the chaos of the preceding years. From its title on down, Good Feeling set the mood: an upbeat album unafraid to wear its emotions on its sleeve. By the time Travis took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 1999, delivering a career-defining performance, they were poised to become household names, opening the door for a new generation of introspective songwriters to come through.Entering the new millennium as one of the biggest bands in the UK following the success of sophomore album, 1999'sThe Man Who (now certified 9x platinum, with over 2.7 million albums sold in the UK), Travis spent the remainder of the '00s developing their sound without ever forgetting their core commitment to songwriting. The Invisible Band (2001) consolidated the group's status as the grown-ups' indie rock band of choice, while 2003's 12 Memories revealed a newfound electronica influence. 2007's The Boy With No Name was the band's most eclectic album to date, and, in the years since, the group have only continued to build on their enduring appeal. 2008's Ode to J Smith included the fan-favorite single 'Something Anything', while Where You Stand (2013) and Everything At Once (2016) returned Travis to the UK Top 5. Travis' emotionally charged and deeply heartfelt ninth studio album, 10 Songs (2020), marked another new chapter in the band's extraordinarily prolific and unflappable career. 10 Songs is yet another body of work that showcases the band as one of the UK's finest song writing exports.



