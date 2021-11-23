Travis Cover Queen's Classic 1974 Hit "Killer Queen"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis
take on Queen's "Killer Queen," for their own harmoniously crisp rendition of the 70s classic hit. The previously unreleased reimagined version was originally destined as the B-side for their smash hit single "Sing." Now the track is available with a cheeky preamble in a special extended, remastered cut as part of the band's upcoming 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of their critically-acclaimed album The Invisible Band, out December 3rd on Craft Recordings.
Lead guitarist Andy Dunlop shares, "Killer Queen
was fun; it was like when you're young and you take something apart just to see how it ticks. We literally tried to make it as close to the Queen
version as possible - take every part and go 'I want to recreate that.' It was great because it's such a brilliant song and such a good recording."
The deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band features the original album remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions and alternate takes.
A special limited-edition 20th Anniversary box set features the material across two CDs and two 180-gram heavyweight, ultra-clear vinyl LPs, cut at London's Air Studios. The set includes an extensive book with unseen session photography, handwritten lyrics and essays from the band plus contributions from the original producer Nigel Godrich. A limited number of hand-numbered prints, signed by all four of the band, are available via the Travis
official store here.
The Invisible Band will also be reissued on standard black vinyl, available for the first time on the format since its original release. A limited green vinyl pressing is available via independent record stores, as well as a 2-CD standard edition.
The band are scheduled to tour across North America
and the United Kingdom with The Invisible Band in Concert in April 2022, along with a show in Paris at Le Trianon on May 8, 2022. This marks the first time the seminal album will be played in full, plus material from 2020's 10 Songs and more from the group's extensive catalogue of hits. The tour is currently on sale here. Earlier this month, the band was also announced as part of the 2022 Shaky Knees Festival lineup for Day 1, April 29, 2022. Tickets for the festival are available here.
See all of Travis' The Invisible Band in Concert tour dates below and visitTravisOnline.com for ticket information.
US TOUR DATES 2022
04/05 Dallas, TX - Majestic
04/06 Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theatre
04/08 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
04/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
04/10 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
04/12 Seattle, WA - Neptune
04/15 Minneapolis, MN - State
Theatre
04/16 Chicago, IL - Park West
04/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
04/20 Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theatre
04/21 New York City, NY - Terminal 5
04/22 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick
04/23 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
04/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
04/26 Indianapolis, IN - Old National
Centre
The Invisible Band 20th Anniversary Deluxe
Edition box set tracklist:
LP1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
Side A
1. Sing
2. Dear Diary
3. Side
4. Pipe Dreams
5. Flowers In the Window
6. The Cage
Side B
1. Safe
2. Follow The Light
3. Last Train
4. Afterglow
5. Indefinitely
6. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song
LP2: B-Sides (2021 Remaster)
Side A
1. Ring Out The Bell
2. Killer
Queen
3. You Don't Know What I'm Like
4. Beautiful
5. Driftwood
(Live at Barrowlands)
6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)
Side B
1. You're A Big Girl Now
2. Ancient Train
3. Here Comes The Sun (Live @ Top of the Pops Awards)
4. A Little
Bit Of Soul
5. Central Station
6. No Cigar
CD1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
1. Sing
2. Dear Diary
3. Side
4. Pipe Dreams
5. Flowers In the Window
6. The Cage
7. Safe
8. Follow The Light
9. Last Train
10. Afterglow
11. Indefinitely
12. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song
CD2: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks
1. Ring Out The Bell
2. Killer
Queen
3. You Don't Know What I'm Like
4. Beautiful
5. Driftwood
(Live at Barrowlands)
6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)
7. You're A Big Girl Now
8. Ancient Train
9. Here Comes The Sun (Live)
10. A Little
Bit Of Soul
11. Central Station
12. No Cigar
13. Swing *
14. Flowers In The Window (Acoustic) *
15. Dear Diary (Demo) *
16. Last Train
(Demo) *
17. Sing (Live on BBC) *
18. Flowers In The Window (Live on BBC) *
[*previously unreleased]
Formed in Glasgow in 1990, Travis
(Fran Healy, vocals, guitar; Andy Dunlop, lead guitar; Dougie Payne, bass; Neil Primrose, drums) came of age during Britpop's heyday, but always stood at a remove from that scene's barely contained mania. When the Britpop hangover kicked in at the end of the '90s, Travis' gentle, uplifting songs were the perfect antidote for the chaos of the preceding years. From its title on down, Good Feeling
set the mood: an upbeat album unafraid to wear its emotions on its sleeve. By the time Travis
took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 1999, delivering a career-defining performance, they were poised to become household names, opening the door for a new generation of introspective songwriters to come through.
Entering the new millennium as one of the biggest bands in the UK following the success of sophomore album, 1999'sThe Man Who (now certified 9x platinum, with over 2.7 million albums sold in the UK), Travis
spent the remainder of the '00s developing their sound without ever forgetting their core commitment to songwriting. The Invisible Band (2001) consolidated the group's status as the grown-ups' indie rock band of choice, while 2003's 12 Memories revealed a newfound electronica influence. 2007's The Boy With No Name was the band's most eclectic album to date, and, in the years since, the group have only continued to build on their enduring appeal. 2008's Ode to J Smith included the fan-favorite single 'Something Anything', while Where You Stand (2013) and Everything
At Once (2016) returned Travis
to the UK Top 5. Travis' emotionally charged and deeply heartfelt ninth studio album, 10 Songs (2020), marked another new chapter in the band's extraordinarily prolific and unflappable career. 10 Songs is yet another body of work that showcases the band as one of the UK's finest song writing exports.