Rising Breakout Star Aiyana-Lee Releases Stunning R&B Ballad "Gangster Of Love" (Hitco)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising Gen-Z powerhouse Aiyana-Lee releases "Gangster of Love," a smoldering, R&B ballad flowing with waves of emotion. Marked by pangs of slick instrumentals, "Gangster of Love" is an ode to self-preservation in the midst of new love.

Written by Sebastian Kole (Alicia Keys, Alessia Cara) and produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Neff-U (Michael Jackson, Doja Cat). "It's about falling for someone but reminding them and yourself that you won't allow them to play you, no matter how hard you fall," says Aiyana-Lee. "You might just end up breaking their heart instead."

Aiyana-Lee is no stranger to reinventing herself. At 15, Aiyana-Lee and her mother moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of being a singer, writer and performer. Combining elements of pop, R&B and soul with poignant, heartfelt lyrics, Aiyana-Lee's powerhouse vocals have already captivated listeners and amassed nearly 3 million streams of her recent single " Bedroom " and "Rich Kids," a fiery exploration of her personal tenacity against materialism and prioritizing self-love.




