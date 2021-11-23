ABISHA Shares 'Numb' Music Video





"Numb" fences off what has been a tough period living under the physical and emotional pressures of the pandemic that have put our mental health to test. The stunning dark-toned visuals feature her through an intimate, close-up lens where the peaceful solitude of her surroundings highlight the private and lonely nature of her inner battle. "I wrote 'Numb' at a time where I felt exactly that. The pressure of social media alongside superficial friendships and dead-end relationships was really getting to me and I was feeling pretty low. I was also struggling with self-image and my identity, which has always been a battle for me; I wanted to include all of these things in a song so that anyone else who might feel the same way wouldn't feel alone," shares ABISHA.



As another year filled with uncertainty concludes, "Numb" is a much-needed track to reflect back and declutter our headspace. This past year has seen ABISHA pioneering her message of mental health further and more ambitiously through her music and ambassadorship with MindOut, where she has been advocating for LGBTQ+ mental health. Her knack of translating complex, heavy-hearted topics into uplifting melodies and her boldness to voice out causes that are close to her has helped her fans form a profound connection with her.



Originally written in August of last year with Toby Scott and



"Numb" will be followed by a new remix, which ABISHA will be unveiling more details soon. With every release, she seeks to invigorate her audience through her sheer versatility and notable collaborations that continue cementing her as an artist and innovator. Early last month, she returned with an all-female remix package of her UK garage-inspired single "



These past two years have been a phase of exponential growth and discovery that have helped her connect with her fans on a more personal level while solidifying her position as an artist who isn't afraid to venture out to new territories. From her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, R&B jam 'One Night' and a collaboration with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign, to self-care anthem 'Time Alone,' Abisha continued pushing herself with more confidence and ambition.

Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times and many more. In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."



