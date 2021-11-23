Anastacia Announces 'I'm Outta Lockdown - The 22nd Anniversary' European Tour For 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pop icon Anastacia
has announced her 'I'm Outta Lockdown - The 22nd Anniversary' European tour. Pre-sale begins 24th November, general on sale 26th November at 10am Via LiveNation.co.uk. Kicking off in Switzerland, the huge European tour has stops in Rome, Berlin and Oslo, before heading back for a UK leg which includes a massive date at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 8th 2022.
The mega voice behind massive hits including multi-platinum 'I'm Outta Love' and 'Left Outside Alone', Anastacia
is one of the most recognisable voices of our time. The tour is Anastacia's first since 2018 in support of her seventh studio album 'Evolution', which became her sixth album to reach the UK Top 10. In October 2021, Anastacia
took part in and won The Masked Singer Australia. To date, Anastacia
has sold over 30 million records worldwide.
'Anastacia' the album available here: https://amzn.to/3CITT9J
'Evolution' available here: https://amzn.to/3ravSpI
'I'm Outta Lockdown - The 22nd Anniversary' EU/UK dates
WHO: Anastacia
WHAT: 'I'm Outta Lockdown' European 2022 tour
SEPTEMBER
18 SEP - Switzerland, Geneva Theatre du Leman
19 SEP - Switzerland, Zurich Samsung Hall
21 SEP - Italy, Milan Teatro Arcimboldi
22 SEP - Italy, Rome Teatro Brancaccio
24 SEP - Italy, Catania Teatro Metropolitan
26 SEP - Italy Florence Teatro Verdi
27 SEP - Italy, Bassano del Grappa Palabassano2
29 SEP - Switzerland, Locarno PalaExpo Fevi
OCTOBER
01 OCT - Germany, Ulm CCU
02 OCT - Germany, Stuttgart Beethovensaal
04 OCT - Czech Republic, Prague O2 Universum
05 OCT - Germany, Nuremburg Meistersingerhalle
06 OCT - Austria, Vienna Stadthalle F
08 OCT - Germany, Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle
09 OCT - Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall
11 OCT - Germany, Berlin Admiralspalast
12 OCT - Germany, Hannover Kuppelsaal
14 OCT - Germany, Hamburg Laeiszhalle
16 OCT - Sweden, Gothenburg Trädgårn
17 OCT - Norway, Oslo Konserthus
19 OCT - Denmark, Hillerød Royal Stage
21 OCT - The Netherlands, Groningen De Oosterport
22 OCT - The Netherlands, Tilburg O13
24 OCT - The Netherlands, Amsterdam Melkweg
26 OCT - Luxembourg, den Atelier
27 OCT - Belgium, Antwerp De Roma
30 OCT - UK, Basingstoke The Anvil
31 OCT - UK, Brighton Dome
NOVEMBER
01 NOV - UK, Birmingham Symphony Hall
03 NOV - UK, Ipswich Regent Theatre
04 NOV - UK, Manchester Bridgewater Hall
06 NOV - UK, Cardiff St David's Hall
08 NOV - UK, London Eventim Apollo
09 NOV - UK, Bath Forum
10 NOV - UK, Oxford New Theatre
12 NOV - UK, Stoke Victoria
Hall
13 NOV - UK, Newcastle O2 City Hall
15 NOV - UK, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
Tickets go on general sale Friday 26th November at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk