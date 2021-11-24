ESCAP?PLAN, A DJ/Producer Duo Consisting Of Two Apes Hailing From The Bored Ape Yacht Club

BOSTON, MA (Top40 Charts) Big Night Talent, a next-gen entertainment management company that conceives and develops world-class artists, creators, brands, intellectual property, and experiences, announced today the formation of ESCAPΞPLAN, a DJ/producer duo consisting of two apes hailing from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the most widely acclaimed NFT project of all time, whose owners include Post Malone, Jimmy Fallon, Marshmello, 3lau, Steve Aoki, and more.



ESCAPΞPLAN is comprised of brother apes ETHan (#4321) and zeETH (#309), whose origins lie in the snow-covered mountains of Sethan Village, India. Growing up bored and isolated, living most of their lives hiding from tourists who flock to Sethan's famed Hampta Pass, they realized that the only way out would be to create their own path.



Inspired by their musical parents, ETHan and zeETH began experimenting with electronic music at a young age, often descending into town to devour YouTube tutorials at the village internet cafe. The apes quickly fell in love with the music production process and began writing their own material.



Yearning to explore the world, the brothers decided to formalize their passion and pursue a life abroad, powered by creativity and music. Thus, the world's first-ever Bored Ape DJ/producer duo was born: ESCAPΞPLAN.



Big Night Talent discovered the apes on OpenSea and has signed a landmark deal to develop and manage the careers of the powerhouse duo, collectively and as individuals. Big Night Talent will guide ESCAPΞPLAN, ETHan, and zeETH in developing and releasing new music, NFTs, community-based projects, activations, experiences, and live performances to entertain audiences in the metaverse and in the global physical world.

Upcoming projects include original music and the first-ever live performance of any Bored Ape in a world-class entertainment venue.



