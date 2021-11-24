Recording Academy Announces Nominees For The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

SANTA MONICA, CA. (Top40 Charts)
The Recording Academy has revealed nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and announced that, for the first time, there will be 10 nominees in each of the General Field Categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year's top nominees include Jon Batiste
(11), Justin Bieber
(8), Doja Cat
(8), H.E.R.
(8), Billie Eilish
(7), and Olivia
Rodrigo (7). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.
"This is an exciting day for music," said Harvey Mason
jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "These nominations beautifully reflect today's broad and diverse musical landscape. I congratulate all of the nominees and everyone who submitted work. I'm also so proud of our voters. They voted in record numbers and brought their very best to evaluating the work of their peers, and I thank them on behalf of the entire music community."
This year's nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from nearly 22,000 eligible entries and reflect the wide range of artistic innovation that defined the year in music (Sept. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021). The final round of GRAMMY voting is Dec. 6, 2021-Jan. 5, 2022. The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awards on Mon, Jan. 31, 2022, on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.
The following is a sampling of nominations from the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards' 26 Fields and 86 Categories. For a complete nominations list, visit www.grammy.com. Media assets from today's livestream will be available here. Click here to download the social media toolkit.
Record Of The Year:
"I Still Have Faith In You
" - ABBA
"Freedom
" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You
" - Tony Bennett
& Lady Gaga
"Peaches
" - Justin Bieber
Featuring Daniel
Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time
" - Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More
" - Doja Cat
Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever
" - Billie Eilish
"Montero
" (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
"drivers license" - Olivia
Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open
" - Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year:
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett
& Lady Gaga
Justice
(Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia
Rodrigo
Evermore
- Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Song Of The Year:
"Bad Habits
" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise" - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy
Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda
Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)
"drivers license" - Daniel
Nigro & Olivia
Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight For You
" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R.
& Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever
" - Billie Eilish
O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More
" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David
Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
"Leave The Door Open
" - Brandon
Anderson, Christopher
Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
" - Denzel Baptiste, David
Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches
" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon
Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron
Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel
Caesar & Giveon)
"Right On Time
" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia
Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justice
(Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana
Grande
Sour - Olivia
Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
"Hero" - Afrojack
& David
Guetta
"Loom" - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
"Before" - James
Blake
"Heartbreak
" - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It
" - Caribou
"Alive
" - Rüfüs Du Sol
"The Business
" - Tiësto
Best Alternative Music
Album:
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance:
"Lost You
" - Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches
" - Justin Bieber
Featuring Daniel
Caesar & Giveon
"Damage
" - H.E.R.
"Leave The Door Open
" - Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album:
New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something To Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Best Rap Performance:
"Family Ties
" - Baby Keem
Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" - Cardi B
"m y . l i f e" - J. Cole
Featuring 21 Savage
& Morray
"Way 2 Sexy
" - Drake
Featuring Future
& Young Thug
"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album:
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King's Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
Donda - Kanye West
Best Country Song:
"Better Than We Found It" - Jessie
Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura
Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"camera roll" - Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves
& Daniel
Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
"Cold" - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
"Country Again
" - Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas
Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
"Fancy Like
" - Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton, Blake
Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Generations - The Baylor Project
SuperBlue - Kurt Elling
& Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
Flor - Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album:
Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs
Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick
City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Best Latin Pop Album:
Vértigo - Pablo
Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos
- Camilo
Mendó - Alex Cuba
Revelación - Selena
Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album:
Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny
Jose - J Balvin
KG0516 - KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis
Best Global Music
Performance:
"Mohabbat" - Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself" - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà" - Femi Kuti
"Blewu" - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence
" - WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Spoken
Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Aftermath
- LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
- J. Ivy
8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
Best Opera Recording Album:
Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle - Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
Glass: Akhnaten - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Janáček: Cunning Little
Vixen - London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
Little: Soldier Songs - The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Music
Video:
"Shot In The Dark
" - AC/DC
"Freedom
" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You
" - Tony Bennett
& Lady Gaga
"Peaches
" - Justin Bieber
Featuring Daniel
Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever
" - Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
" - Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U
" - Olivia
Rodrigo
Best Music
Film:
Inside - Bo Burnham
David
Byrne's American Utopia - David
Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul - Various
Artists.