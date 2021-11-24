Deutsche Grammophon Artists And Recordings Earn Three Grammy Nominations



BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

FLORENCE PRICE: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin



BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters

MAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"

Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley,



Los Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale



Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel



BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL



MAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"

Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley,



Los Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The nominees for the 64rd GRAMMY Awards were announced earlier today and Deutsche Grammophon artists are once again among their number. This year, the label has garnered three nominations. The Grammy, which celebrates both artistic and technical achievement, is the recording industry's most prestigious award."We're honoured that the Recording Academy continues to recognise our work," says Dr Clemens Trautmann, President Deutsche Grammophon. "Over the past year our artists have released some extraordinary recordings, from monuments of the repertoire such as Mahler's 'Symphony of a Thousand' to the recently rediscovered symphonies of Florence Price. They have connected with new audiences around the world and demonstrated the life-enhancing spirit of classical music in all its forms. I'm delighted that their achievements are reflected in the nominations for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards."The 64rd Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on 31 January 2022 and will be live streamed from the venue as well as broadcast live on the CBS Television Network.BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCEFLORENCE PRICE: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3The Philadelphia OrchestraYannick Nézet-SéguinBEST CHORAL PERFORMANCEGrant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus mastersMAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara WilsonLos Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale National Children's Chorus & Pacific ChoraleLos Angeles PhilharmonicGustavo DudamelBEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineersMAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara WilsonLos Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale National Children's Chorus & Pacific ChoraleLos Angeles Philharmonic




