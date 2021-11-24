Deutsche Grammophon Artists And Recordings Earn Three Grammy Nominations

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The nominees for the 64rd GRAMMY Awards were announced earlier today and Deutsche Grammophon artists are once again among their number. This year, the label has garnered three nominations. The Grammy, which celebrates both artistic and technical achievement, is the recording industry's most prestigious award.
"We're honoured that the Recording Academy continues to recognise our work," says Dr Clemens
Trautmann, President Deutsche Grammophon. "Over the past year our artists have released some extraordinary recordings, from monuments of the repertoire such as Mahler's 'Symphony of a Thousand' to the recently rediscovered symphonies of Florence Price. They have connected with new audiences around the world and demonstrated the life-enhancing spirit of classical music in all its forms. I'm delighted that their achievements are reflected in the nominations for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards."
The 64rd Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com Arena
(formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on 31 January 2022 and will be live streamed from the venue as well as broadcast live on the CBS Television Network.
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
FLORENCE PRICE: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters
MAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"
Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara
Mumford,
Simon
O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara
Wilson
Los Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale
National
Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
Alexander
Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers
MAHLER: Symphony No. 8 "Symphony of a Thousand"
Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara
Mumford,
Simon
O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara
Wilson
Los Angeles Children's Chorus · Los Angeles Master Chorale
National
Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale
Los Angeles Philharmonic.o Dudamel