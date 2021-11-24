Mickey Guyton Earns Three Nominations For The 64th Annual Grammy Awards



Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen,Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country star Mickey Guyton earns three nominations for the upcoming 64thAnnual Grammy Awards for Best Country Album with her recent Sept. 24 debut album REMEMBER HER NAME, and for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for title track, "Remember Her Name," written by Guyton with Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, and Parker Welling."I was reminded recently of the C. S. Lewis quote, 'the longest way round is the shortest way home' and I am home now," says Guyton on her historic nominations. "I am a living breathing witness that you should never ever give up on yourself. No matter what anyone says, know your worth and trust your gut no matter how many times anyone tries to push you down. I am so incredibly grateful. This is for Breonna. This is for Grayson. This is for my family. This is for women in country music. This is for people of color in country music. We are here. Our stories matter. Our voices matter."Last year, Guyton was the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category with "Black Like Me" for Best Country Solo Performance, which she performed on the ceremony. This year with her critically acclaimed REMEMBER HER NAME, she marks the first Black artist to earn a nomination for Best Country Album.Guyton recently performed on the American Music Awards and on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tina Turner. The CMT Breakout Artist of the Year has upcoming performances on this week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on the annual tree lighting for Christmas in Rockefeller Center Dec. 1.Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton "raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place" (NPR). Guyton recently released her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name which was hailed by the Associated Press as "a powerful and personal debut" and Slate as a "scorching reclamation of a genre."Mickey co-wrote 15 of the 16 songs on the album and describes Remember Her Name as "a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."Mickey made history as the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me" which she performed as part of the awards ceremony. "Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was recently named CMT's Breakout Artist of the Year.Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen,Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, Washington Post and many more.



