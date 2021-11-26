The Hottest Party Of The Year The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET, Premieres Sunday, November 28, 2021





For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for the 2021 "Soul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The hottest party of the year, the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" presented by BET, will showcase an even bigger lineup of performances, special moments, and appearances by some of the biggest stars in R&B, Gospel, Urban Adult Contemporary and Soul. Hosted by dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold from the World Famous Apollo in Harlem, NYC, the annual telecast will also celebrate 50 years of the Soul Train legacy. The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" presented by BET premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET Her, MTV2, and VH1. The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" will simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 AM CAT on November 29 and air on BET France on December 1, at 10:30 PM CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand, in the UK, beginning December 3.The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" will feature performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Legend Award honoree Maxwell, award-winning and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Lady of Soul honoree Ashanti, R&B super duo Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, R&B/Soul songstress Ari Lennox, soul singer-songwriter and producer Leon Bridges, R&B singer Lucky Daye, singer-songwriter Summer Walker, gospel legend Fred Hammond, and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz. Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Marley Dias to receive Souls of Justice Award. Rap legends Fat Joe and Ja Rule, R&B icon El Debarge will make special appearances. Additionally, presenters who will take the stage include, Jazmine Sullivan, Mack Wilds, Normani, Devale Ellis and Crystal Hayslett from the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas on BET, and Parker McKenna Posey, from BET series Games People Play, Paula Patton from BET+ Original series, Sacrifice, Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson from The Game, a Paramount+ Original series. The participants in the annual Soul Cypher will include D-Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner, and Tone Stith. H.E.R. leads the 2021 "Soul Train Awards'' nominations with an impressive eight nods for 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award (x2),' 'Best Collaboration (x2),' and 'Video of the Year.' Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan's nods include 'Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,' 'Song of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award,' 'Best Collaboration,' and 'Video of the Year.' Chris Brown's nods include 'Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,' 'The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award,' 'Best Dance Performance,' 'Best Collaboration (x2),' and 'Video of the Year.' Wizkid and TEMS are the third highest with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods."DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition" will premiere on Sunday, November 28th at 10:30pm ET/PT, immediately following the 2021 "Soul Train Awards." This edition will mark the first anniversary of DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic on BET and will welcome the appearance of the 190th iconic artist on the groundbreaking series. DJ Cassidy will honor 50 years of Soul Train by passing the mic to nearly twenty legendary R&B and Hip Hop icons, eleven of whom appeared on Soul Train during the 1970s, 1980s, and beyond, including superstars Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Jeffrey Osborne, and Gloria Gaynor. In the spirit of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" at the World Famous Apollo, this edition of "DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic" will spotlight several legendary New York natives, including Mills, Blow, Melle Mel.BET Soul will celebrate all things Soul Train and introduce new "Cuffing SZN Saturdays" programming block starting Saturday, November 27. The support programming will begin at 11 AM ET with the entire first season of "American Soul," followed by the 2020 "DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: Soul Train Awards Edition" at 9 PM ET, the 2020 "Soul Train Awards" at 10 PM ET and curated music video blocks of the "Soul Train Awards" honorees, nominees, performers & presenters all weekend-long leading up to the premiere of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" on Sunday, November 28.BET also held the first-ever "Soul Train Awards Weekend," a three-day multiplatform experience that celebrated the best in commerce, music, and entertainment. The weekend kicked off with the "Leading With Soul" Luncheon, honoring executives known for meaningful work and leadership. Sponsored by Dove and hosted by media personality Tai Beauchamp, the luncheon honored Esi Egleston Bracey of Unilever North America with the 'Corporate Champion Award,' BET President of Media Sales Louis Carr, a veteran of BET and leader in sales for global brands with the 'Legacy Award,' Cheryl McKissack Daniel & Deryl McKissack of McKissack & McKissack, with the 'Black Business Icon Award' for their professional design and construction firm, and Jonelle Procope, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Famous Apollo with the 'Community Hero Award.' In a stunning feat, BET also invited New York City to gather and form the longest Soul Train Line in history, to break the current Guinness World Record. Never one to disappoint, NYC locals showed out in full force in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem for what became a successful attempt and new Guinness World Record.BET also launched a microgrant program in partnership with The Apollo and the 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) and expansion of their Harlem Microgrant program established in 2020 that will provide ten local Harlem businesses and non-profits with $10,000 grants each to support their continued recovery from COVID-19 and to honor the entrepreneurial spirit of Soul Train's path-breaking innovator and creator, Don Cornelius. Harlem businesses and non-profits interested in being part of for the microgrant program can visit www.ApolloTheater.org for guidelines and applications. BET also partnered with the United Way to help feed the Harlem community at two local community-based organizations, Harlem Wellness Center in Central Harlem and West Harlem Group Assistance. Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy , the annual show, with Jamal Noisette VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay served as Executive Producers of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards."For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for the 2021 "Soul Train Awards."




