US Rapper Copywrite Drops Festive EP- 'It's A Xxx Mess' Out Today!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Somewhere a child sobs uncontrollably not because of the lump of coal that was awaiting them in their stocking, no something more sinister stirs their tears. In a sheer moment of lunacy, the child's parent thinking, the sleep babe was all tucked in for their winter slumber, could enjoy a couple brief moments of adult time.



It was then they made the mistake. Deciding to play just a couple minutes of the new Copywrite Holiday Hazard "It's XXX Mess" exposing the child who had crept around the corner to a barrage of insults and debauchery.



For who can make a holiday album so evil, cruel, mean spirited but Copywrite. The man who carefully dissects the commercial holiday spirit all the while displaying his ever amazing rhyme talents.



The production provided by D1 and Swab is beyond catchy, it makes holiday sounding music tolerable, which is an amazing feat in itself.



The project itself is very limited and once all bundles sell out, the album will be taken down in all forms.



Why tolerate sh*tty holiday music, when Copywrite just gave the world "It's XXX Mess"



Out now- https://manbitesdogrecs.bandcamp.com/album/its-a-xxx-mess

