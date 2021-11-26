Singer/Songwriter Sapphire Returns With Impassioned 'Call U Mine'





Over sensitive piano chords and a sophisticated pop production, the opening of 'call u mine' is like a half-whispered secret that SAPPHIRE is sharing in good faith with the listener. As the song progresses, you'll hear her emotions rising along with orchestral violins and patterned, minimalistic beats. Each chorus and crescendo is exalted by SAPPHIRE's controlled dynamic vocals.



Pop to the core, 'call u mine' is an empathetic portrayal of heartbreak.

"I really wanted this song to mimic the feeling of falling in love - that warm fuzzy feeling that we've all experienced in some way. But even though the production mirrors that feeling, the lyrics explain how it's not always happily ever after.



I think 'call u mine' has really given me an opportunity to go back to my roots, taking inspiration from some of my idols like



Not only an emotive pop ballad, 'call u mine' is also a continuation of SAPPHIRE's career as a serious artist building on the ten-year-long one she's already had as an accomplished and classically-trained cover artist on YouTube with nearly 600,000 subscribers to date.

www.instagram.com/SapphireOfficial

www.twitter.com/SapphireSing

www.facebook.com/SapphireUK

www.tiktok.com/@sapphireofficial

