Soran Shares New Single "Tired"

* Tour dates with Wild Rivers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today singer-songwriter Soran shared his newest single, "Tired," via Universal Music. About the single Soran said, "The verses are written by the head, the chorus by the heart. I wanted to portray the constant back and forth and confusion that goes into one's mind after a breakup."The Montreal-based artist also announced he'll be getting back on the road in the new year. Soran will be playing solo dates in February 2022 throughout Quebec and Ontario and joining Wild Rivers on the Western Canada leg of their tour in March 2022. All tour dates and details are below.Tour Dates:February 17, 2022 - Trois Rivieres, QC - Cabaret de l'Amphithéâtre CogecoFebruary 18, 2022 - Quebec City, QC - 228 St Joseph EstFebruary 19, 2021 - Montreal, QC - L'AstralFebruary 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Velvet UndergroundFebruary 24, 2022 - Gatineau, QC - La BasocheFebruary 25, 2022 - Cowansville, QC - Eglise EmmanuelMarch 10, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre*March 11, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite *March 12, 2022 - Calgary, AB - The Commonwealth *March 15, 2022 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom *March 16, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret ** Tour dates with Wild Rivers.



