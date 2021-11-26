Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 26/11/2021

Soran Shares New Single "Tired"

Soran Shares New Single "Tired"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today singer-songwriter Soran shared his newest single, "Tired," via Universal Music. About the single Soran said, "The verses are written by the head, the chorus by the heart. I wanted to portray the constant back and forth and confusion that goes into one's mind after a breakup."

The Montreal-based artist also announced he'll be getting back on the road in the new year. Soran will be playing solo dates in February 2022 throughout Quebec and Ontario and joining Wild Rivers on the Western Canada leg of their tour in March 2022. All tour dates and details are below.

Tour Dates:
February 17, 2022 - Trois Rivieres, QC - Cabaret de l'Amphithéâtre Cogeco
February 18, 2022 - Quebec City, QC - 228 St Joseph Est
February 19, 2021 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
February 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
February 24, 2022 - Gatineau, QC - La Basoche
February 25, 2022 - Cowansville, QC - Eglise Emmanuel
March 10, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre*
March 11, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite *
March 12, 2022 - Calgary, AB - The Commonwealth *
March 15, 2022 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom *
March 16, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *
* Tour dates with Wild Rivers.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2018459 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033547878265381 secs