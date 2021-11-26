Superstar Pianist Lang Lang Teams Up With TikTok And Deutsche Grammophon To Launch Landmark First Concert On TikTok





Lang Lang comments: "I'm thrilled to play for an audience that includes millions of young people. It's a terrific opportunity to reach my fans on TikTok, and to encourage new classical music lovers by sharing some of my favourite pieces."



Michael Kümmerle, Head of



Dr



Lang Lang's performance coincides with his ongoing recital tour of Bach's Goldbergs to nine leading European cities. It also marks DG's second collaboration with TikTok after the Yellow Lounge 20th‑anniversary event was streamed from the Reeperbahn Festival in September.



The Deutsche Grammophon TikTok channel offers a comprehensive range of music tracks and videos, including clips starring Max Richter, Anna Netrebko, Alice Sara Ott, Seong-Jin Cho, Daniil Trifonov, John Williams, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Lang Lang.



Lang Lang's streamed concert is supported as a major artist focus by TikTok. Across the week of the pianist's performance, the platform will run a prominent hashtag campaign dedicated entirely to classical music, complete with exclusive offers - TikTok #classicalmusic. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lang Lang is set to make history by giving his first ever concert on TikTok, with the TikTok In-app Event to be highlighted on the iOS App Store. His 30-minute performance will be presented in collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon. Lang Lang has created a special programme for the occasion, featuring excerpts from his recent chart-topping album of Bach's Goldberg Variations and evergreen pieces from his best-selling Piano Book, including "Für Elise" and "Clair de lune". His choice of music is sure to appeal to piano lovers worldwide and reach out to TikTok's global audience. TikTok will promote new content on the Lang Lang and Deutsche Grammophon channels to encourage fans and new followers to discover more about the globally renowned artist and the world of classical music.Lang Lang comments: "I'm thrilled to play for an audience that includes millions of young people. It's a terrific opportunity to reach my fans on TikTok, and to encourage new classical music lovers by sharing some of my favourite pieces."Michael Kümmerle, Head of Music Operations TikTok Germany: "First class LIVEs, like this concert from Lang Lang, show how successfully we have established TikTok as a home for classical music. After the first partnership with Opus Klassik and the success of #PianoTok, this is another milestone in bringing classical music into the homes of our community. Especially in times where performances are still limited, artists can interact directly with their long-time and new fans via TikTok LIVE."Dr Clemens Trautmann, President Deutsche Grammophon, adds: "Sharing Lang Lang's inspirational talent through this collaboration with TikTok will bring the joy of classical music to many new fans across the globe. We know Lang Lang will give the platform's followers an unforgettable experience and are delighted he's chosen to play some of the greatest piano music of all time for his TikTok debut."Lang Lang's performance coincides with his ongoing recital tour of Bach's Goldbergs to nine leading European cities. It also marks DG's second collaboration with TikTok after the Yellow Lounge 20th‑anniversary event was streamed from the Reeperbahn Festival in September.The Deutsche Grammophon TikTok channel offers a comprehensive range of music tracks and videos, including clips starring Max Richter, Anna Netrebko, Alice Sara Ott, Seong-Jin Cho, Daniil Trifonov, John Williams, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Lang Lang.Lang Lang's streamed concert is supported as a major artist focus by TikTok. Across the week of the pianist's performance, the platform will run a prominent hashtag campaign dedicated entirely to classical music, complete with exclusive offers - TikTok #classicalmusic.



