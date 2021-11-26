Mura Masa Drops Brand New Track, "2gether"





"Astonishingly talented" GQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot on the heels of his 2022 Grammy Nomination for 'Best Remixed Recording', Mura Masa has today dropped brand new track, "2gether". It's his first taste of new music since 2020's second album 'R.Y.C', with Alex also co-producing PinkPantheress' smash hit 'Just For Me' and remixing the likes of Erika de Casier and Clairo under lockdown."2gether" is the unmistakable sound of Mura Masa as he enters a new chapter. The brooding, lo-fi track features vocals from 19-year-old singer-songwriter Gretel Hänlyn, whose debut single - "Slugeye" - Alex produced upon its release earlier this year. Teased to his diehard fan base on Tiktok earlier this week, "2gether" showcases Mura Masa's intricate production techniques and recalls the spontaneity of his genre-shaping, Soundcloud roots whilst also taking things somewhere new...Mura Masa is a platinum-selling, Grammy-Award-winning artist, producer and curator who resists simple categorisation. His debut, self-titled album was released in 2017 to widespread acclaim, featuring some of the world's biggest artists collaborating with a then-Guernsey-based teen on his own, thrilling take on what modern pop music should sound like. Having surpassed 2 billion streams, been nominated for an Ivor and headlined shows from Alexandra Palace and Warehouse Project to festivals around the world, 2020's followup, 'R.Y.C', was another bold reinvention in sound and style from Mura Masa. A concept record interrogating nostalgia, the project featured the likes of slowthai, Tirzah, Georgia, and won Alex his first NME Award as the world went into lockdown shortly after its release. A young artist determined to make a difference, Alex also launched a training scheme in 2020 designed to provide training and opportunity for black women in the touring and live sector, whilst working on much more Mura Masa music to follow '2gether' into 2022.Praise for 'R.Y.C'​​"A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused…it's a whole lot of fun, too" NME *****"Mura Masa has built his career so far on a special kind of alchemy, coaxing the best out of - and melding together - a dizzying array of collaborators without everlosing the thread of his own distinct musical identity." Mixmag"You wouldn't have blamed him for playing it safe…curveball after curveball" The Times ****"Nothing is beyond possibility in the world of Mura Masa" Wonderland"Mura Masa has set the bar for decades ahead" Dork *****"Astonishingly talented" GQ



