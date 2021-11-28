Girl From The North Country, Cinderella & More Nominated For Grammy Awards





Andra Day New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! The awards honored six musicals, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).Additionally, the film soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Cruella, Respect, and Schmigadoon Episode 1 were nominated for Best Compilation Album for Visual Media. David Byrnes' " American Utopia " was nominated for Best Musical Film.Charlie Rosen, part of the Tony Award-winning orchestrations team behind Moulin Rouge!, was nominated for his work on Meta Knight's Revenge (from "Kirby Superstar") in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were nominated for "Agatha All Along" from Wandavision, alongside Leslie Odom Jr. for " Speak Now " from One Night in Miami in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category. Love For Sale ", the final collaboration album between Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett featuring the Cole Porter songbook, was nominated for Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year. The album's lead single, "I Get a Kick Out of You", was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.- Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees:ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CINDERELLAAndrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)BURT BACHARACH AND STEVEN SATER'S SOME LOVERSBurt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT (THE SENSATIONAL 2020 LIVE RECORDING)Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)STEPHEN SCHWARTZ'S SNAPSHOTS Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICALEmily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)- Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:CRUELLA(Various Artists)DEAR EVAN HANSEN(Various Artists)IN THE HEIGHTS(Various Artists)ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...(Various Artists)RESPECTJennifer HudsonSCHMIGADOON! EPISODE 1(Various Artists)THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAYAndra Day



