Girl From The North Country, Cinderella & More Nominated For Grammy Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! The awards honored six musicals, including Andrew Lloyd
Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).
Additionally, the film soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Cruella, Respect, and Schmigadoon Episode 1 were nominated for Best Compilation Album for Visual Media.
David
Byrnes' "American Utopia
" was nominated for Best Musical Film.
Charlie Rosen, part of the Tony Award-winning orchestrations team behind Moulin Rouge!, was nominated for his work on Meta Knight's Revenge (from "Kirby Superstar") in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella.
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were nominated for "Agatha All Along" from Wandavision, alongside Leslie
Odom Jr. for "Speak Now
" from One Night in Miami in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category.
"Love For Sale
", the final collaboration album between Lady Gaga
and Tony Bennett
featuring the Cole Porter songbook, was nominated for Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year. The album's lead single, "I Get a Kick Out of You", was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music
Video.
- Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees:
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CINDERELLA
Andrew Lloyd
Webber, Nick Lloyd
Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd
Webber & David
Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
BURT BACHARACH AND STEVEN SATER'S SOME LOVERS
Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Simon
Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT (THE SENSATIONAL 2020 LIVE RECORDING)
Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
STEPHEN SCHWARTZ'S SNAPSHOTS
Daniel
C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL
Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
- Best Compilation Soundtrack
For Visual Media:
CRUELLA
(Various Artists)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
(Various Artists)
IN THE HEIGHTS
(Various Artists)
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...
(Various Artists)
RESPECT
Jennifer Hudson
SCHMIGADOON! EPISODE 1
(Various Artists)
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
Andra Day