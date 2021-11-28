Quando Rondo Releases New Single 'The Realest'





To coax fans into the spirit of the holidays Quando is also launching a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heading into the long weekend, multi-platinum Savannah GA rapper Quando Rondo returns with his latest musical offering. The newest record, aptly titled "The Realest", is now available.The track follows on the heels of last week's explosive 18-track compilation album, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1 which featured two guest verses from Quando Rondo on the tracks "Did Me Wrong" and "Do U Luv Me".This is the latest in a stream of standout releases from the accomplished lyricist all of which are streaming on DSPs now. His summer releases "i8," "Now or Never," "Purple Baby," "Red Eye," and "Soul Reaper," all of which are accompanied by compelling music videos are streaming now at YouTube.To coax fans into the spirit of the holidays Quando is also launching a Black Friday sale in his webstore this weekend where fans can purchase a bundle of 3 classic Quando Rondo tees, including the newly released " Shine " tee, for only $60, plus 20% off the entire store (with the code QUANDO20) & free shipping on orders over $60.



