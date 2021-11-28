Sleeping Dogs Recap EP Release Show, Share Visualizer For "Encino" & Discuss Upcoming Full-Length Album





https://twitter.com/Sleepingdogsusa New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California-based rock outfit SLEEPING DOGS, a spinoff project of the late 90's group WANK, self-released their debut EP SOMEWHERE OUT IN CALIFORNIA on November 12, followed the next day by a record release show at the TIKI BAR in Costa Mesa (along with performances from the legendary Bow Wow Wow [" I Want Candy "], Ganda and Kevin Never Talks). The set list included their latest single "Encino" which was teased with a brief compilation clip.The band-which consists of all original members of WANK including Bobby Amodeo (bass, vocals), Danny Walker (lead guitar), Higgins X-13 (guitar, ex-The Offspring) and Spider (drums) along with newly added keyboardist George Huges Jr. (Ziggy Marley)- have shared the set list from the show as seen featured above. In addition to songs from the EP, the band performed WANK favorites and previewed material from SLEEPING DOGS' upcoming 2022 full-length album.Read a Q&A with the band's Bobby Amodeo and Danny Walker discussing the show and their upcoming plans here:- Congrats on releasing the EP and celebrating it with a performance. What were some of the highlights of the show?- WALKER: "Getting on stage with Bobby, Higgins, George, and Spider was awesome. As our intro music winded down, looking at each other knowing we were about to kick some ass with the new stuff was a nice moment. I loved playing the new ballads, 'Rejected' and 'Tomorrow's Gonna Suck,' because they've got some juicy guitar solos and giant choruses. The biggest highlight for me was seeing our friends who came out to support and get their faces melted. We love our people."- For fans out there wondering about a tour, do you have any plans for 2022 in the offing?- AMODEO: "We'd love to jump on some big shows with our friends Foo Fighters, Social Distortion, or the Offspring, but first we need to put the final touches on our full length. While we hammer that out, we're going to play regionally and tighten up this Dogs live show. It's something to behold."- Also looking ahead to 2022, is there anything you can reveal about a full-length debut album from the band?- WALKER: "It's going to be dynamic. Like the song mix on our EP 'Somewhere out in California,' the rest of the tracks are diverse, each Sleeping Dogs song has its own signature, substance, and shape. And every one of them is rad."SOMEWHERE OUT IN CALIFORNIA was recorded with producer Paul Miner (New Found Glory, Agnostic Front, H2O) and is available now for streaming or download here: https://sleepingdogs.hearnow.com/somewhere-out-in-california. The EP includes the music video singles "Let's Be Friends" and "No Mercy," described by MXDWN as a "laid-back mid-tempo ska at its best, led by a slinky guitar lead from Walker. The upstrokes are never in much of a hurry, laying down an almost-funky groove for Amodeo to deliver the song's message."https://www.instagram.com/sleepingdogsofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/SleepingDogsOfficial/https://www.tiktok.com/@sleepingdogsmusichttps://twitter.com/Sleepingdogsusa



