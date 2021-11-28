PJ Morton Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year Of Grammy Nominations





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following His Third GRAMMY Win in 2021, Latest Pair of Nods Include Best Traditional R&B Performance Alongside BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon & Charlie Bereal, Plus Album Of The Year for Contributions to Jon Batiste's We AreToday, PJ Morton is honored to celebrate his fifth consecutive year of GRAMMY nominations as an independent, self-produced and self-released artist. Alongside BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon and Charlie Bereal, Morton has received his 15th career nomination for a spellbinding rendition of Sam Cooke's classic "Bring It On Home To Me." The quartet's tasteful homage is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance, which Morton previously won in 2019, before earning the award for Best R&B Song in 2020 and Best Gospel Album in 2021.Watch PJ Morton, BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon and Charlie Bereal perform "Bring It On Home To Me" here: https://youtu.be/lDiIKknNhWwPJ Morton has also received his 16th career nomination in the category of Album Of The Year, for his featured appearance and songwriting contributions to Jon Batiste's We Are. Additionally, Morton extends his congratulations to Snoh Aalegra, who is up for Best R&B Performance with "Lost You," a song he is incredibly proud to have helped write.Like Sam Cooke, PJ Morton is a preacher's kid whose music career began in the church, before becoming a leading voice of R&B and soul, the founder of his own record label and more. After taking home his third and latest GRAMMY earlier this year, Morton returned with brand new single "Please Don't Walk Away," delivered the Tamron Hall Show its first in-studio performance since 2020, sold out the Kennedy Center and headlined six shows with Robert Glasper. Catch PJ Morton during a special appearance at the Soul Train Awards, airing this Sunday, Nov 28th, on BET.



