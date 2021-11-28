Andrea Bocelli To Rebroadcast Record-Breaking Holiday Livestream Believe In Christmas Encore Dec. 10-12





FEB 19, 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Footprint New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To ring in the 2021 holiday season, celebrate a very special night with world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli for a worldwide livestream event Believe In Christmas Encore on December 10-12. The record-breaking performance was produced last year during the pandemic and became one of the most successful classical events of all time, bringing together a record-breaking global audience and introducing the world to Bocelli's 8-year-old daughter and star of the show Virginia Bocelli. Back by popular demand, tickets to Andrea Bocelli: Believe In Christmas - Encore will be available for GBP £15.00 / Euro €17.50 / USD $20.00 / AUD A$27.50. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Andrea Bocelli Foundation.﻿Viewers can tune in before the premiere at 7:30pm local time for a special never before seen, behind the scenes documentary about the making of the event featuring interviews with the cast and crew, and of course Andrea Bocelli himself.Pollstar raved about the concert event saying "Everything about Andrea Bocelli's ticketed livestream 'Believe In Christmas Concert' at Italy's majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House was pitch perfect: gorgeous production led by Franco Dragone (Cirque Du Soleil), flawless stage direction by Giorgio Testi for Pulse Films; special guest appearances by Zucchero Fornaciari, Cecilia Bartoli and Clara Barbier Serrano; creative choreography and interplay between a full orchestra, chorus and dancers; successful promotion and livestreaming technology via UK-based platform Driift; a tie-in with Bocelli's stunning new Decca/Universal album Believe; and, of course, the Italian tenor's mellifluous voice, itself beyond compare; and, one more thing, an 8-year old girl who stole the show." Click HERE to see Andrea and Virginia Bocelli performing their show-stopping rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."The other unexpected star turn came from the venue itself, the stunning Teatro Regio di Parma built in 1829. The historic venue was used to full effect to create a gorgeous backdrop for the production. In addition to Christmas favorites, the performance also includes songs from Andrea Bocelli's latest album, Believe, along with a full-orchestra accompaniment and features surprise guests alongside the sumptuous visuals."It was a moment of pure enchantment, for me and my family: a Christmas wonderland blooming and enshrined within one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world," shared Bocelli. "It was a tender debut for my daughter Virginia and a show in which we symbolically took the hand of the world to finally turn the page, bolstered by the magic of the spirit of Christmas, thanks to music that rose to prayer, dispensing smiles and positive energy. December and the loveliest time of the year are back, and I am particularly happy that 'Believe In Christmas' is being streamed again: it will be nice to hold hands again and - with music - exchange a wish that can go beyond words and reach the hearts of each of you, as is my hope."Believe In Christmas is promoted and produced by Driift, the pioneering livestream business behind ticketed online events for artists including Niall Horan, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue, Laura Marling and Biffy Clyro.Bocelli is currently back on the road for his largest tour to date, with two upcoming nights at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 15th and 16th. The tour features Bocelli alongside some of the top orchestras in the country. The North American dates are to be followed by shows in Europe for the new year, before returning to the US for his highly-anticipated annual 'In Concert for Valentine's' tour in February. For complete tour details, visit www.andreabocelli.com.Fans can choose to stream the premieres of Andrea Bocelli: Believe In Christmas - Encore at any of the following times on Friday, December 10, with tickets to all premieres available for purchase by fans anywhere in the world:• East Coast USA & Canada: 8pm EST• West Coast USA, Canada: 8pm PST• Australia, New Zealand & Asia: 8pm AEDT, 10pm NZDT, 6pm JST• UK, Ireland & Europe: 8pm GMT, 9pm CETAbout the Andrea Bocelli FoundationThe Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) was established in July 2011 by Bocelli family after being inspired by the affection and positivity received from fans and partners around the world. ABF has since grown into an independent non-profit led by world-class professionals that oversee the strategic development of key projects.The Foundation's core mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting national and international projects that promote the overcoming of these barriers and the expression of their full potential.Since 2011, ABF has raised over 36 million Euros in fundraising efforts resulting in the construction of 9 schools in Italy and Haiti that offer daily access to a world-class education to over 3,500 students. Additionally, ABF has created welfare projects that guarantee access to clean water and basic medical treatment to over 400,000 people living in the most remote and impoverished areas of Haiti. The Foundation also implements and promotes education projects that leverages music as an additional tool for social inclusion and talent development, all in line with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda Goal Number 4.7.For more information, visit: AndreaBocelliFoundation.org.UPCOMING US TOUR DATES:Believe North American Tour Dates:DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseDEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints ArenaDEC 5, 2021 / Detroit, MI / Little Caesars ArenaDEC 8, 2021 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo CenterDEC 11, 2021 / Boston, MA / TD GardenDEC 12, 201 / Washington, DC / Capital One ArenaDEC 15, 2021 / New York City, NY / Madison Square GardenDEC 18, 2021 / Miami, FL / AmericanAirlines ArenaDEC 19, 2021 / Orlando, FL / Amway CenterIn Concert For Valentine's Tour Dates:FEB 10, 2022 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm ArenaFEB 11, 2022 / Charlotte, NC / Spectrum CenterFEB 14, 2022 / Sunrise, FL / FLA Live Arena (formerly BB&T Center)FEB 18, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand ArenaFEB 19, 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Footprint Arena (formerly Talking Stick Arena).



