Weekends With Adele Las Vegas Residency At Caesars Palace Begins January 2022!

Saturday April 16, 2022. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele announces WEEKENDS WITH ADELE, an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday January 21, 2022. The global superstar will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below). This announcement comes on the heels of Adele recently releasing her fourth studio album 30 on Columbia Records. The album is being heralded by fans and critics alike as Adele's boldest and most ambitious album yet. 30 debuted at #1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.Presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. Registration opens at 6AM PST today Tuesday November 30th and continues until 11:59PM PST on Thursday December 2nd. For more information and to register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7th at 10:00AM PST. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.WEEKENDS WITH ADELE DATES:Friday January 21, 2022Saturday January 22, 2022Friday January 28, 2002Saturday January 29, 2022Friday February 4, 2022Saturday February 5, 2022Friday February 11, 2022Saturday February 12, 2022Friday February 25, 2022Saturday February 26, 2022Friday March 4, 2022Saturday March 5, 2022Friday March 11, 2022Saturday March 12, 2022Friday March 18, 2022Saturday March 19, 2022Friday March 25, 2022Saturday March 26, 2022Friday April 1, 2022Saturday April 2, 2022Friday April 8, 2022Saturday April 9, 2022Friday April 15, 2022Saturday April 16, 2022.



