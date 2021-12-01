The Jacksons Scheduled To Perform At Multiple Hard Rock & Seminole Casino Entertainment Venues In 2022





For more information about the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com. To learn more about Hard Rock Entertainment or to buy tickets, visit www.hardrock.com/entertainment. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard Rock International today announced that The Jacksons will perform their legendary catalogue of music in concert at multiple Hard Rock & Seminole Casino entertainment venues in 2022 and beyond. The partnership with The Jacksons will commence at four Hard Rock & Seminole Casino properties in the United States in 2022.Concert Dates:Friday, February 18, 2022, at 6:30pm at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, INMonday, February 21, 2022, at 8:00pm at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino TampaWednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:00pm at the Seminole Casino Hotel ImmokaleeThursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:00pm at Coconut Creek, FL Seminole Casino Coconut Creek"We are thrilled to be elevating our partnership with The Jacksons, starting with four stops during their 2022 tour," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "While every concert night is sure to be a truly unforgettable experience for fans, we're especially excited for the iconic group's hometown performance in Gary, IN, at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana."Both Hard Rock and The Jacksons recently celebrated 50-year anniversaries, and what better way to celebrate than for the two legendary names to come together to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans? The first performance will be held at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, the Jacksons hometown, where an impressive 37-foot-tall guitar marquee was designed to replicate Joe Jackson's original guitar from 1965. The property also boasts an impressive collection of Jackson memorabilia, from Janet Jackson's suit from her Velvet Rope tour to Michael's iconic glove [images linked here]."We are so honored and excited to be performing at a venue that means so much to us," said Tito Jackson. "To be able to perform at four iconic Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, including in our hometown, is truly humbling and we cannot wait to give fans a memorable experience."For more information about the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com. To learn more about Hard Rock Entertainment or to buy tickets, visit www.hardrock.com/entertainment.



