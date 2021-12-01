Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/12/2021

London's Celine Love Makes Her Intentions Known In Sultry Alt-R&B-Pop Single 'Like You Like That'

London's Celine Love Makes Her Intentions Known In Sultry Alt-R&B-Pop Single 'Like You Like That'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celine Love is a young singer-songwriter of African-American, Jamaican and German descent, originally from Hamburg, Germany. Through her music, like previous single 'Twenty Five' and fresh cut 'Like You Like That', the London-based artist takes her audience on a melodic journey through her life experiences with a guitar in her hand and her heart in her voice. The result is a rich blend of soul, R&B and indie-pop, whilst telling stories with expressionism and self-discovery at its core with a hint of socio-critical commentary. Listen here: https://amzn.to/3DbEoXY

Speaking about her newest dreamy, bass-froward creation, Celine Love shares:
"'Like You Like That' is about the fear of losing myself in the idea of a perfect romance. After a long term relationship that ended during lockdown I was just starting to feel comfortable in my skin because I had the time to focus on myself.
"I am a chronic overthinker and wrote this song almost as a warning to not give up everything I had gained for anyone else.
"It's the first song TR33 and I worked on and is more R&B leaning than anything I'd done before. Creating this felt like a new beginning not only for my art but also for me as a person."

Drawing on inspirational artists like Alessia Cara, Lianne La Havas, Ama Lou and H.E.R.; this emerging singer-songwriter strikes that balance between self-assured and vulnerable via the stylish combination of soulful-pop and R&B minimalism.

A music video for 'Like You Like That' is set to arrive on 8th December 2021.

Some of her milestones include being a Resident Artist at the Camden Roundhouse for 18/19 and playing various festivals such as The Great Escape, BBC Introducing Live, 2000Trees, Victorious and Liverpool Sound City and opening for artists such as Years & Years or Jim James (My Morning Jacket).
Her upcoming debut EP Aquarius SZN continues to blend her soulful acoustic-pop background with producer TR33's R&B influence.
Off the back of graduating with a Masters in Songwriting & Production at Tileyard London, a central pillar of the UK music industry, the newcomer is equipped to make her mark with a raw, honest collection of songs.
www.facebook.com/CelineLoveMusic
www.instagram.com/celinelovemusic






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188630 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025839805603027 secs