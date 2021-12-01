London's Celine Love Makes Her Intentions Known In Sultry Alt-R&B-Pop Single 'Like You Like That'





Speaking about her newest dreamy, bass-froward creation,

"'Like You Like That' is about the fear of losing myself in the idea of a perfect romance. After a long term relationship that ended during lockdown I was just starting to feel comfortable in my skin because I had the time to focus on myself.

"I am a chronic overthinker and wrote this song almost as a warning to not give up everything I had gained for anyone else.

"It's the first song TR33 and I worked on and is more R&B leaning than anything I'd done before. Creating this felt like a new beginning not only for my art but also for me as a person."



Drawing on inspirational artists like Alessia Cara, Lianne La Havas, Ama Lou and H.E.R.; this emerging singer-songwriter strikes that balance between self-assured and vulnerable via the stylish combination of soulful-pop and R&B minimalism.



A music video for 'Like You Like That' is set to arrive on 8th December 2021.



Some of her milestones include being a Resident Artist at the Camden Roundhouse for 18/19 and playing various festivals such as The Great Escape, BBC Introducing Live, 2000Trees, Victorious and Liverpool Sound City and opening for artists such as

Her upcoming debut EP Aquarius SZN continues to blend her soulful acoustic-pop background with producer TR33's R&B influence.

Off the back of graduating with a Masters in Songwriting & Production at Tileyard London, a central pillar of the UK music industry, the newcomer is equipped to make her mark with a raw, honest collection of songs.

www.facebook.com/CelineLoveMusic

www.instagram.com/celinelovemusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celine Love is a young singer-songwriter of African-American, Jamaican and German descent, originally from Hamburg, Germany. Through her music, like previous single 'Twenty Five' and fresh cut 'Like You Like That', the London-based artist takes her audience on a melodic journey through her life experiences with a guitar in her hand and her heart in her voice. The result is a rich blend of soul, R&B and indie-pop, whilst telling stories with expressionism and self-discovery at its core with a hint of socio-critical commentary. Listen here: https://amzn.to/3DbEoXYSpeaking about her newest dreamy, bass-froward creation, Celine Love shares:"'Like You Like That' is about the fear of losing myself in the idea of a perfect romance. After a long term relationship that ended during lockdown I was just starting to feel comfortable in my skin because I had the time to focus on myself."I am a chronic overthinker and wrote this song almost as a warning to not give up everything I had gained for anyone else."It's the first song TR33 and I worked on and is more R&B leaning than anything I'd done before. Creating this felt like a new beginning not only for my art but also for me as a person."Drawing on inspirational artists like Alessia Cara, Lianne La Havas, Ama Lou and H.E.R.; this emerging singer-songwriter strikes that balance between self-assured and vulnerable via the stylish combination of soulful-pop and R&B minimalism.A music video for 'Like You Like That' is set to arrive on 8th December 2021.Some of her milestones include being a Resident Artist at the Camden Roundhouse for 18/19 and playing various festivals such as The Great Escape, BBC Introducing Live, 2000Trees, Victorious and Liverpool Sound City and opening for artists such as Years & Years or Jim James (My Morning Jacket).Her upcoming debut EP Aquarius SZN continues to blend her soulful acoustic-pop background with producer TR33's R&B influence.Off the back of graduating with a Masters in Songwriting & Production at Tileyard London, a central pillar of the UK music industry, the newcomer is equipped to make her mark with a raw, honest collection of songs.www.facebook.com/CelineLoveMusicwww.instagram.com/celinelovemusic



