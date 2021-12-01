Chris Stapleton Confirms Canadian Spring Tour Dates





The new tour dates add to a monumental past few weeks for Stapleton, who performed at last night's 2021 CCMA Awards. Additionally, Stapleton is nominated in three categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song ("Cold") and Best Country Solo Performance ("



Released last fall on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here), Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."



Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 16x CMA and 9x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was also recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.



CHRIS STAPLETON'S "ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" CANADIAN TOUR DATES

April 28, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens* April 29, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre* April 30, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell*

May 5, 2022—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre*

May 6, 2022—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre*

May 7, 2022—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre* May 11, 2022—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place*

May 12, 2022—Calgary, AB—ScotiabankSaddledome*

May 14, 2022—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*



"ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" SPECIAL GUESTS:

*with special guest

##with special guests Willie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Stapleton will return to Canada with his extensive "All-American Road Show" tour next spring including stops at London's Budweiser Gardens, Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, Montreal's Centre Bell, Regina's Brandt Centre, Saskatoon's Sasktel Centre, Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre, Edmonton's Rogers Place, Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome and Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Tickets for the Live Nation produced tour, which will feature special guest Elle King, go on-sale this Friday, December 3 at 10:00AM local time. Full details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com.The new tour dates add to a monumental past few weeks for Stapleton, who performed at last night's 2021 CCMA Awards. Additionally, Stapleton is nominated in three categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song ("Cold") and Best Country Solo Performance (" You Should Probably Leave ") and led winners at the 55th Annual CMA Awards with six awards—Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year ( Starting Over, as artist and producer), Song of the Year (" Starting Over ") and Single of the Year ("Starting Over," as artist and producer). He also took home Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year.Released last fall on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here), Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 16x CMA and 9x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was also recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.CHRIS STAPLETON'S "ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" CANADIAN TOUR DATESApril 28, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens* April 29, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre* April 30, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell*May 5, 2022—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre*May 6, 2022—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre*May 7, 2022—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre* May 11, 2022—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place*May 12, 2022—Calgary, AB—ScotiabankSaddledome*May 14, 2022—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*"ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" SPECIAL GUESTS:*with special guest Elle King +with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola ^^with special guests Margo Price and Yola##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola ††with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell ‡‡with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell §§with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.



