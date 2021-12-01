Goo Goo Dolls Announce Additional North American Tour Dates









The band has also announced today that they will be partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Fans can visit here throughout the tour for exciting opportunities to join the



This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the deluxe version of their first-ever Christmas album, It's Christmas All Over. Released on November 5th via Warner Records, the twelve-song LP, features the brand new original track "One Last Song About Christmas" and a never-before-heard cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," a holiday staple that was made famous by Dean Martin. Stream It's Christmas All Over [Deluxe Edition] via all digital streaming platforms.



Earlier this year, the band released a brand new compilation album, Rarities, a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning more than a decade of their career. Containing songs that span 1995 to 2007, Rarities explores a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.

The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.



Tour Dates:

July 15, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 16, 2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

July 18, 2022 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre*

July 22, 2022 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

July 24, 2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield*

July 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis

July 30, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 1, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 3, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose

August 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River

August 7, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 10, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland

August 19, 2022 -

August 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC -

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota





















New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced fifteen additional dates for their Summer 2022 North American tour. Set to kick off on July 15, 2022 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues next summer, including newly-announced stops in Portland, OR, Santa Barbara, CA, Pittsburgh, PA and more. Blue October will provide support for the entire run and tickets for the new dates will be available beginning this Friday, December 3rd. For more information visit the band's website here.The band has also announced today that they will be partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Fans can visit here throughout the tour for exciting opportunities to join the Goo Goo Dolls in supporting Safe At Home.This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the deluxe version of their first-ever Christmas album, It's Christmas All Over. Released on November 5th via Warner Records, the twelve-song LP, features the brand new original track "One Last Song About Christmas" and a never-before-heard cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," a holiday staple that was made famous by Dean Martin. Stream It's Christmas All Over [Deluxe Edition] via all digital streaming platforms.Earlier this year, the band released a brand new compilation album, Rarities, a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning more than a decade of their career. Containing songs that span 1995 to 2007, Rarities explores a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.Tour Dates:July 15, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterJuly 16, 2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*July 18, 2022 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre*July 22, 2022 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*July 24, 2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield*July 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreJuly 27, 2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreJuly 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music ParkJuly 30, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl AmphitheatreAugust 1, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight TheatreAugust 3, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The HeightsAugust 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandAugust 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkAugust 7, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillAugust 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageAugust 10, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaAugust 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts PavilionAugust 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire PavilionAugust 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank PavilionAugust 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing ArtsAugust 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat AmphitheatreAugust 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's PlaceAugust 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAugust 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial CentreAugust 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory September 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre September 3, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl* September 4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater* September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater* September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre* September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre* September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*^ September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park* September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater* September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE* September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center.



