Goo Goo Dolls Announce Additional North American Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls
have announced fifteen additional dates for their Summer 2022 North American tour. Set to kick off on July 15, 2022 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues next summer, including newly-announced stops in Portland, OR, Santa
Barbara, CA, Pittsburgh, PA and more.
Blue October
will provide support for the entire run and tickets for the new dates will be available beginning this Friday, December 3rd. For more information visit the band's website here.
The band has also announced today that they will be partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Fans can visit here throughout the tour for exciting opportunities to join the Goo Goo Dolls
in supporting Safe At Home.
This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the deluxe version of their first-ever Christmas album, It's Christmas All Over. Released on November 5th via Warner Records, the twelve-song LP, features the brand new original track "One Last Song About Christmas" and a never-before-heard cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," a holiday staple that was made famous by Dean Martin. Stream It's Christmas All Over [Deluxe Edition] via all digital streaming platforms.
Earlier this year, the band released a brand new compilation album, Rarities, a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning more than a decade of their career. Containing songs that span 1995 to 2007, Rarities explores a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.
The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.
Tour Dates:
July 15, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 16, 2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
July 18, 2022 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre*
July 22, 2022 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*
July 24, 2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield*
July 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
July 27, 2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music
Park
July 30, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
August 1, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
August 3, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music
Center at The Heights
August 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State
Park
August 7, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 10, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*
August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
August 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust
Bank Pavilion
August 19, 2022 - Saratoga
Springs, NY - Saratoga
Performing Arts Center
August 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte
Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
September
2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
September
3, 2022 - Santa
Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara
Bowl*
September
4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater*
September
12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*
September
13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre*
September
17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*
September
18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music
Pavilion*^
September
20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park*
September
21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*
September
22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*
September
24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center.