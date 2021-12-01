Elton John Debuts 'Inside The Lockdown Sessions' Short Film On Apple Music





A critical and commercial success which reached #1 in the UK album charts and spawned the global smash hit single Cold New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the launch of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 26 - December 3, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. Gifts range from exclusive EPs in Spatial Audio, to a behind-the scenes documentary films, to special holiday playlists, radio episodes, DJ mixes, and beyond.Today's exclusive gift comes from Elton John: an exclusive look inside his recent collaborations album, The Lockdown Sessions. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Elton and some of the musical partners from The Lockdown Sessions discuss via FaceTime the stories and process of creating this most unique of albums during lockdown. Learn more about the making of the album through his chats with Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Damon Albarn, Olly Alexander, and many more.A critical and commercial success which reached #1 in the UK album charts and spawned the global smash hit single Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa, The Lockdown Sessions is Elton's love letter to music of all forms. It is a dazzlingly diverse collection of 16 tracks that celebrates togetherness and sees Elton collaborating with an unparalleled range of friends and artists only he could draw together. It is also representative of the broad list of talent who have guested and built long standing friendships from their appearances on Elton's Apple Music Rocket Hour radio show during its 300 + episode run.



