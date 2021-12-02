Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour 2022; New Album "Earthling" Out February 11, 2022



Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings will hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates in February 2022. The shows kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder's hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.A presale for Ten Club members active as of November 30 will be held through Ticketmaster's Eddie Vedder Request page. The Ten Club presale registration is open now through Sunday December 5 at 5pm PT.All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday December 5 at 5pm PT. There will be no general public sale.The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival this September.Vedder's highly anticipated new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award® winning producer Andrew Watt, is the first album since Vedder's 2011 Ukulele Songs. The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival this September.Vedder's highly anticipated new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award® winning producer Andrew Watt, is the first album since Vedder's 2011 Ukulele Songs. Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:February 3 New York, NY Beacon TheatreFebruary 4 New York, NY Beacon TheatreFebruary 6 Newark, NJ NJPACFebruary 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreFebruary 15 San Diego, CA The MagnoliaFebruary 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube TheatreFebruary 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya HallFebruary 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall Eddie Vedder has served as Pearl Jam's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Pearl Jam, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led Pearl Jam as pioneers in live performances and social justice.Vedder's signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film Into the Wild and earned him a Golden Globe for the song "Guaranteed." In 2012, Vedder's sophomore solo album, Ukulele Songs, received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the Flag Day Original Motion Picture soundtrack and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album Earthling. Eddie Vedder was born in Evanston, Ill., on December 23, 1964 where he became a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan before moving with his family to San Diego County in the mid-1970s. It was in southern California that Vedder began to play guitar and learned to surf.In 1990, Vedder received a tape of a band from Seattle that needed a singer. Vedder wrote lyrics for three of the songs, mailed it back to Seattle, and the songs ultimately became the Pearl Jam songs " Alive ", " Footsteps " and "Once". Vedder moved north and was recruited by Ament, Gossard and McCready to join their new band, known then as Mookie Blaylock before becoming Pearl Jam.Vedder's lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the environment. A longtime supporter of Surfrider Foundation, Vedder has most recently been vocal in banning offshore drilling along the US coast."Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest," Vedder says.In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EBResearch Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder.Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters. Glen Hansard is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. Over the course of his career, he has released records as a member of The Frames, The Swell Season and as a solo artist under his own name. He continues to perform in all three of these outlets as time, opportunity and demand arise.He began his career performing at a young age in the pubs around Ireland with his Uncle Paul, getting an early view into the life of a musician. He went on to embrace busking on the streets of Dublin and met many of the fellow musicians who would become band members, collaborators and life-long friends.In 1991 he was part of the ensemble cast for the film, The Commitments and a year later, The Frames released their debut record, Another Love Song. The next fifteen years found Glen focusing on The Frames, who built a wide and loyal following. They became known for their powerful live shows and over their 30-year career have released six records to critical and universal praise.In 2007 Glen found himself acting again, this time in the indie film, Once. Initially brought on to score the film - centered around a musician in search of fame - Glen found himself cast as the lead, "guy". The other primary role in the film - that of "girl" - went to Marketa Irglova. Their composition, " Falling Slowly ", written for the film, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Together the two would christen their collaboration The Swell Season and continue to perform, tour, and release music together.In 2012 Glen released his twenty years in the making solo record, Rhythm and Repose to critical acclaim. The same year found his music from Once finding an even larger audience as Once the Musical captured the Tony for Best Musical. It went on to win eight Tony's in total, and in the UK won two Laurence Olivier Awards including Best Original Score for Hansard and Irglova. Glen has released four solo records since 2012 including the Grammy nominated Didn't He Ramble.In 2020, Glen began working on music with Eddie Vedder for what would become the soundtrack to the 2021 film, Flag Day. Directed by and starring Sean Penn, Glen and Eddie co-wrote eight original songs for the film including the lead song "My Father's Daughter", sung by Olivia Vedder.Outside of music, Glen has been a constant voice over the years for the homeless in Dublin. His shows at Vicar Street around Christmas, along with the now famous "Christmas Busk" have helped raised both awareness and money for a number of charities.In 2015 he embarked on The Camino Voyage, joining a crew who sailed from Ireland to Spain in a traditional Irish curragh. He has said it was one of the toughest and most rewarding things he has ever done in his life.More recently Glen joined the Footsbarn Traveling Theater to appear in a number of productions including a rendering of James Stephens, The Crock of Gold. And in 2019 Glen traveled to Italy to be part of the cast Cyrano, which was directed by Joe Wright and is set for release in 2022.Glen is in a constant state of motion whether it be creatively or physically. He currently splits his time between Ireland and France and is looking forward to getting back on tour, specifically the stage where he is most at home.



