Charlotte Day Wilson Announces 2022 US Tour + Deluxe Version Of Debut Album Alpha

Today, the Toronto-based musician and producer Charlotte
Day Wilson released the deluxe edition of her breakthrough debut album ALPHA. The deluxe edition expands on the sonic narrative Charlotte
introduced with the initial release of ALPHA by including an unreleased track "Even Is the Lie" and the remix of "Take Care of You" featuring King Princess, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Amaarae that was previously exclusively on Amazon. ALPHA (Deluxe) is out on all digital streaming platforms, with the vinyl edition of the album now available for pre-orders.
Charlotte
Day Wilson will also embark on a headlining US tour in 2022. Full tour dates are listed below. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local time.
ALPHA is a euphoric blend of R&B, jazz, and soul music. The album amassed critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Billboard, FADER, Okay Player, and more. Charlotte
made waves in the industry with the release of her debut EP CDW in 2016, along with her collaborations with BADBADNOTGOOD, Daniel
Caesar and Kaytranada. She made a return in 2018 with the poignant Stone Woman EP. Most recently, Drake
sampled her song "Mountains
" in his track "Fair Trade
" (featuring Travis
Scott) released on his album Certified Love Boy. With the release of ALPHA, Wilson established herself as a worldwide name.
"The immaculately mixed ALPHA is instead built on weighty writing and daring arrangements in which Day Wilson stays front and center, never allowing the production to overshadow her presence." - PITCHFORK
"Her debut full-length is all her—vocally forward and lyrically bare. The songs are centered on Wilson's rich, soulful voice, giving her tracks the intimacy of a private performance, while also boasting dense, artful production." - BANDCAMP
"...a singular creative force. A singer-songwriter who records and produces her own work with a tenacious yet flexible vision....Alpha is not so much an announcement of a prodigious new talent, as it is a confirmation of one." - FADER
"Wilson occupies a lane distinct from most burgeoning R&B stars and often allows her soulful music to be the center of attention. Wilson's sound fills a space entirely its own, setting up the Toronto-born songwriter as one of this year's most promising up-and-coming R&B acts....what is perhaps most striking about Wilson doesn't involve her voice, but rather her production." - BILLBOARD
ALPHA (DELUXE) TRACKLIST:
1. Strangers
2. I Can Only Whisper (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
3. If I Could
4. Lovesick Utopia
5. Mountains
6. Danny's Interlude
7. Changes
8. Take Care of You (feat. Syd)
9. Keep Moving
10. Wish it Was Easy
11. Adam Complex
12. Even is the Lie
13. Take Care of You Remix (Feat. King Princess, Amaarae & Meshell Ndegeocello)
14. If I Could (Music Video)
15. Keep Moving (Music Video)
16. Changes (Music Video)
2022 US TOUR DATES:
March 2 - Detroit
March 3 - Chicago
March 5 - Philadelphia
March 6 - Washington D.C
March 8 - NYC
March 10 - Atlanta
March 12 - Dallas
March 13 - Houston
March 16 - Las Vegas
March 17 - Los Angeles
March 20 - Santa
Ana
March 21 - Oakland
March 23 - Portland
March 24 - Seattle
https://charlottedaywilson.com/Tour
LISTEN TO ALPHA (DELUXE)
https://orcd.co/alphadeluxecdw
PRE-ORDER THE ALPHA (DELUXE) VINYL
https://charlottedaywilson.com/
WATCH "IF I COULD" VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4QnvbgRtOI&ab_channel=CDWVEVO
WATCH "KEEP MOVING"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKXJeoDxeXU&ab_channel=CDWVEVO
WATCH "CHANGES" VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgNu8kooiQc