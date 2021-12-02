BMG Acquires Motley Crue Recordings Catalog



The deal is BMG's largest single catalog acquisition since the company was founded in 2008.

The agreement includes the iconic band's entire recorded output spanning their 40-year career totaling nine studio albums from their 1981 debut Too Fast For Love through the latest release in 2008 Saints of Los Angeles, as well as several Platinum-selling live albums and compilation sets.

It comes as the band are on a new high after Netflix biopic The Dirt converted a new generation of fans with an astonishing 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes for the 'warts 'n' all' movie.



In a statement from the group, Mötley Crüe said, "It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG. Their extensive track record of success in Rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at The Top."



Allen Kovac, manager Mötley Crüe, said, "After working side by side with BMG for well over a decade, the relationship we have developed and success we've accomplished over the years made this a very easy transition to entrust with this treasured Rock catalog. Working with BMG in any capacity, whether that's publishing or records, has always been a great experience."



BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said, "This is more than just a significant transaction. It's a new chapter for an extraordinary catalog. Few bands understand the myth and the magic of Rock like Mötley Crüe do. In an increasingly competitive rights acquisition market, artists need to be convinced that a buyer will do the right thing with their work. I am delighted that Mötley Crüe have decided BMG will be the best custodians of their musical career."



In June 2022, Mötley Crüe will kick off their previously postponed (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) 30+ date headlining US stadium tour, marking the group's return to the stage for their first major concert run since 2015.



Working closely with the band and its management, BMG 's award-winning global catalog team will embark on its plan to re-promote the band's work beginning in 2022.



Michael Kachko, BMG's LA-based SVP, Catalog Recordings, said, "Mötley Crüe stand among the pantheon of Rock legends, the band's legacy is tremendous and their fans avid. You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can."







Formed in January 1981 and hailing from the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, CA, the quartet of Vince Neil (lead vocals), Mick Mars (guitars),



Together, Mötley Crüe have sold over 100 million albums worldwide with seven Platinum and multi-Platinum albums, nine Top 10 albums, 22 Top 40 Mainstream Rock hits, six Top 20 Pop singles, three Grammy nominations, a New York Times best-seller, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The catalog includes the 6x Platinum-certified Dr. Feelgood ('Kickstart My Heart', 'Dr. Feelgood'), 4x Platinum-certified Shout At The Devil ('Shout At The Devil', 'Looks That Kill'), Girls, Girls, Girls ('Wild Side'; 'Girls, Girls, Girls'), and Theatre of Pain (Smokin' In The Boys Room', 'Home Sweet Home'), the Platinum-certified Too Fast For Love ('Live Wire', 'Take Me To The Top'), as well as the 2x Platinum-certified Decade of Decadence '81-'91 ('Primal Scream') and Platinum-certified Greatest Hits collections.



Behind the massive success from their 2001 best-selling book and 2019 Netflix biopic, The Dirt, and its soundtrack, the band landed another Number One album and Top 10 worldwide with 22 chart-topping singles and seven albums back on the charts. Its massive global success saw Mötley Crüe's popularity soar to new highs, catapulting the band's music back to the top of the worldwide charts and introducing them to yet another generation of music fans.



Known for their explosive and elaborate live performances, Mötley Crüe have sold out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production and pyrotechnics culminating in highlights such as Tommy Lee's Crüecifly-drum rollercoaster and



Mötley Crüe and manager Allen Kovac and Chris Nilsson of 10th Street Entertainment were advised in the transaction by Tim Mandelbaum, Cynthia Katz, and the law firm of Fox Rothschild.



The transaction forms part of BMG's long-term strategy to create a 21st century home for the most iconic music rights in popular music history. 