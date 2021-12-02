Willie Jones Visits The "Birthplace Of Country Music"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Willie Jones just released his "2-Piece Combo" (11.19), and since one of the two new tracks, "Slow Cookin'," samples Hank Williams' 1950's classic, "Hey Good Lookin'," Jones recently took a special trip to the last place the "Hillbilly Shakespeare" was seen alive, Bristol, TN.



Spending his day exploring the "birthplace of country music," the Louisiana native sat down with Tom Netherland of The Bristol Herald Courier to chat about the genre's legends who continue to influence his signature sound, many of whom got their start in the small town of Bristol.



Perfectly blending elements of hip-hop and country, Jones' swampy, unique style continues to impress. Recently dubbed one of MusicRow Magazine's Next Big Thingclass of 2022 and one of Pandora's 2022 Country Artists to Watch, the Louisiana native is also the sole country artist on Vevo's coveted DSCVR "Artists to Watch" list for 2022, featured among a curated class of 21 emerging artists from around the globe who are expected to "catch fire" on a mainstream level.



