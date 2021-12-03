Keith Urban Sets '22 For His Return To The Road And The Debut Of His "The Speed Of Now World Tour"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban
has set Summer '22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR. The tour's newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K. For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com.
"I've always considered myself a live performer first," says Urban. "It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever."
Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban's concerts as ones "not to be missed," as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR promises to be one of the concert event of the Summer.
But what lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. Blue Ain't Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world's best.
The tour includes Urban's first concerts in Ft. Worth and Savannah, his first appearances at venues in Los Angeles and Jacksonville, as well as shows in Knoxville, Charleston and Madison where he hasn't played in nearly a decade. Tickets for shows on May 27th, 28th and 29th, part of Urban's run of dates at The Colosseum at Caesars
Palace in Las Vegas, go on sale on December 10th at 10:00AM PT. Full tour dates here:
Feb 26 - Durant, OK
Apr 28 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
May 01 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
May 03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
May 06 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
May 07 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
May 09 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse
May 17 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
May 18 - Munich, DE @ Zenith München
May 19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt
May 21 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music
Hall
May 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ RTM Stage
May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars
Palace
May 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars
Palace
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars
Palace
Jun 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music
Festival
June 17 - Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 - West Palm Beach @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 - Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 9 - Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 10 - Canandaigua @ CMAC
July 15 - Cleveland @ Blossom Music
Center
July 16 - Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music
Center
July 22 - Mansfield @ Xfinity Center
July 23 - Bangor @ Maine
Savings Amphitheater
July 24 - Gilford @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 - Holmdel @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 - Bristow @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 - Camden @ BB&T Pavilion
August 4 - Jacksonville @ Daily's Place
August 5 - Jacksonville @ Daily's Place
August 6 - Orange
Beach @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 - Charlotte
@ PNC Music
Pavilion
August 13 - Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music
Park
August 14 - Virginia Beach @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 18 - Rogers @ Walmart AMP
August 19 - St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 - Des Moines @ Iowa State
Fair
August 26 - Detroit
@ DTE Energy Music
Theatre
August 27 - Indianapolis @ Ruoff Music
Center
August 28 - Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September
1 - Lake Tahoe @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
at Harveys
September
3 - Mountain View @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September
8 - Phoenix
@ Footprint Center
September
9 - San Diego
@ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September
10 - Los Angeles @ The Forum
September
15 - Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre
September
16 - Denver @ Ball Arena
September
17 - Wichita @ INTRUST Bank Arena
September
22 - Grand Rapids @ Van Andel Arena
September
23 - Columbus @ Nationwide Arena
September
24 - Chicago
@ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September
29 - Kansas City @ T-Mobile Center
September
30 - Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center
October 1 - Ft. Worth @ Dickies Arena
October 6 - Lexington @ Rupp Arena
October 7 - Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
October 8 - Atlanta @ State
Farm Arena
October 13 - Savannah @ Enmarket Arena
October 14 - Knoxville @ Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 - Charleston @ Charleston Coliseum
October 21 - Uncasville @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 - Long Island @ UBS Arena
at Belmont Park
November 3 - Madison @ Alliant Energy
Center
November 4 - Peoria @ Peoria Civic Center
November 5 - St. Paul @ Xcel Center
Keith Urban
has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music. This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. His musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy
Guy, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda
Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones
and Vince Gill.