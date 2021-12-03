Keith Urban Sets '22 For His Return To The Road And The Debut Of His "The Speed Of Now World Tour"



"I've always considered myself a live performer first," says Urban. "It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever."



Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban's concerts as ones "not to be missed," as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR promises to be one of the concert event of the Summer.



But what lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. Blue Ain't Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world's best.



The tour includes Urban's first concerts in Ft. Worth and Savannah, his first appearances at venues in Los Angeles and Jacksonville, as well as shows in Knoxville, Charleston and Madison where he hasn't played in nearly a decade. Tickets for shows on May 27th, 28th and 29th, part of Urban's run of dates at The Colosseum at

Feb 26 - Durant, OK

Apr 28 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

May 01 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

May 03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

May 06 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

May 07 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

May 09 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

May 17 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

May 18 - Munich, DE @ Zenith München

May 19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt

May 21 - Berlin, DE @ Verti

May 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ RTM Stage

May 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at

May 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at

Jun 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country

June 17 - Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 - West Palm Beach @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 - Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 9 - Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 - Canandaigua @ CMAC

July 15 - Cleveland @ Blossom

July 16 - Cincinnati @ Riverbend

July 22 - Mansfield @ Xfinity Center

July 23 - Bangor @

July 24 - Gilford @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 - Holmdel @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Bristow @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 - Camden @ BB&T Pavilion

August 4 - Jacksonville @ Daily's Place

August 5 - Jacksonville @ Daily's Place

August 6 -

August 12 -

August 13 - Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union

August 14 - Virginia Beach @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 - Rogers @ Walmart AMP

August 19 - St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 - Des Moines @ Iowa

August 26 -

August 27 - Indianapolis @ Ruoff

August 28 - Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater



























October 1 - Ft. Worth @ Dickies Arena

October 6 - Lexington @ Rupp Arena

October 7 - Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

October 8 - Atlanta @

October 13 - Savannah @ Enmarket Arena

October 14 - Knoxville @ Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 - Charleston @ Charleston Coliseum

October 21 - Uncasville @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 - Long Island @ UBS

November 3 - Madison @ Alliant

November 4 - Peoria @ Peoria Civic Center

November 5 - St. Paul @ Xcel Center



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban has set Summer '22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR. The tour's newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K. For information on where to get tickets go to www.keithurban.com."I've always considered myself a live performer first," says Urban. "It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever."Critics from around the globe have hailed Urban's concerts as ones "not to be missed," as unpredictable as they are explosive. Combine his infectious showmanship, virtuoso guitar playing, effortless spontaneity with a fist-pumping, arena-ready arsenal of hits and THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR promises to be one of the concert event of the Summer.But what lies at the heart of every great show are the songs. Blue Ain't Your Color, The Fighter, Somewhere In My Car, Wasted Time, Somebody Like You, Long Hot Summer, his latest single Wild Hearts, and his global smash One Too Many with P!NK, will anchor a night of music from one of the touring world's best.The tour includes Urban's first concerts in Ft. Worth and Savannah, his first appearances at venues in Los Angeles and Jacksonville, as well as shows in Knoxville, Charleston and Madison where he hasn't played in nearly a decade. Tickets for shows on May 27th, 28th and 29th, part of Urban's run of dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, go on sale on December 10th at 10:00AM PT. Full tour dates here:Feb 26 - Durant, OKApr 28 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 AcademyMay 01 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City HallMay 03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 ApolloMay 06 - London, UK @ Eventim ApolloMay 07 - London, UK @ Eventim ApolloMay 09 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh PlayhouseMay 17 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric HalleMay 18 - Munich, DE @ Zenith MünchenMay 19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle FrankfurtMay 21 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music HallMay 22 - Rotterdam, NL @ RTM StageMay 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays ArenaMay 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars PalaceMay 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars PalaceMay 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars PalaceJun 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music FestivalJune 17 - Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 18 - West Palm Beach @ iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreJuly 8 - Toronto @ Budweiser StageJuly 9 - Toronto @ Budweiser StageJuly 10 - Canandaigua @ CMACJuly 15 - Cleveland @ Blossom Music CenterJuly 16 - Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music CenterJuly 22 - Mansfield @ Xfinity CenterJuly 23 - Bangor @ Maine Savings AmphitheaterJuly 24 - Gilford @ Bank of New Hampshire PavilionJuly 29 - Holmdel @ PNC Bank Arts CenterJuly 30 - Bristow @ Jiffy Lube LiveJuly 31 - Camden @ BB&T PavilionAugust 4 - Jacksonville @ Daily's PlaceAugust 5 - Jacksonville @ Daily's PlaceAugust 6 - Orange Beach @ The Wharf AmphitheaterAugust 12 - Charlotte @ PNC Music PavilionAugust 13 - Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music ParkAugust 14 - Virginia Beach @ Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterAugust 18 - Rogers @ Walmart AMPAugust 19 - St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreAugust 20 - Des Moines @ Iowa State FairAugust 26 - Detroit @ DTE Energy Music TheatreAugust 27 - Indianapolis @ Ruoff Music CenterAugust 28 - Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater September 1 - Lake Tahoe @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys September 3 - Mountain View @ Shoreline Amphitheatre September 8 - Phoenix @ Footprint Center September 9 - San Diego @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre September 10 - Los Angeles @ The Forum September 15 - Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre September 16 - Denver @ Ball Arena September 17 - Wichita @ INTRUST Bank Arena September 22 - Grand Rapids @ Van Andel Arena September 23 - Columbus @ Nationwide Arena September 24 - Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater September 29 - Kansas City @ T-Mobile Center September 30 - Oklahoma City @ Paycom CenterOctober 1 - Ft. Worth @ Dickies ArenaOctober 6 - Lexington @ Rupp ArenaOctober 7 - Nashville @ Bridgestone ArenaOctober 8 - Atlanta @ State Farm ArenaOctober 13 - Savannah @ Enmarket ArenaOctober 14 - Knoxville @ Thompson Boling ArenaOctober 15 - Charleston @ Charleston ColiseumOctober 21 - Uncasville @ Mohegan Sun ArenaOctober 22 - Long Island @ UBS Arena at Belmont ParkNovember 3 - Madison @ Alliant Energy CenterNovember 4 - Peoria @ Peoria Civic CenterNovember 5 - St. Paul @ Xcel Center Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a passion for music. This helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums. His musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician's musician. He's collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, H.E.R., Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.



