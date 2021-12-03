Juno Award Winning Duo Crown Lands Release Their First Live Record "Odyssey Volume 1"





Hailing from Southwestern Ontario, powerhouse Canadian rock duo Crown Lands are a startling fresh jolt of energy, making music that brings together a range of influences from folk and blues to psychedelic prog rock. The group's name is indicative of their musical ambitions: "Crown Land" is territorial area belonging to the monarch - or, as Bowles (whose own heritage is half Mi'kmaw, an Indigenous tribe from Nova Scotia) puts it: "Crown Land is stolen land and we are reclaiming it." New York, NY (Top40 Charts)  The Juno Award-winning, powerhouse rock duo Crown Lands - Cody Bowles (vocals and drums) and Kevin Comeau (guitar, bass, and keys) - celebrate songs from their emergent discography with the release of their first ever live album, Odyssey Volume 1, available now through Spinefarm Records and Universal Musicy. The nine-track album was recorded live off the floor at Universal Music Canada's new performance space, The Academy at 80A and includes tracks from their self-titled debut album (2020), their sophomore EP Rise Over Run (2017) and the recently released White Buffalo (2021), see the full track listing below.The live session was filmed and premiered to a global audience on November 18 to a global audience as a virtual concert hosted across Louder Sound platforms including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Louder and Prog Magazine.Odyssey Volume 1 allows fans to experience Crown Lands music in its rawest form while showcasing the masterful musicianship of the duo have perfected to make their grandiose sound. Conceptualizing the project, the band drew inspiration from some of their most idolized records, explaining, "the art of capturing a pure performance and pressing it on vinyl mostly unedited is something lost in this era of quantized beats and harmonically perfect (and sterile) virtual instruments. Some of the most important records in our lives would probably not be able to be released today. Allman Brothers at Filmore East, The Who Live at Leeds and Rush's All the World's A Stage set the bar for what a band can do!" Crown Lands continue, "we wanted to establish ourselves as a true live rock band early on in our career the way those guys did. We decided we'd also film it and release the show as a complete document of who are while we were at it. There are missed cues, bum notes and solos that go on too long. Exactly the way it should be."Crown Lands are winding down their final Ontario headlining tour dates of The Big Wave Tour playing the Bronson Centre in Ottawa and a sold-out show in Montreal this Saturday. Details below."Odyssey Volume 1 is our small contribution to the pantheon of live records. Unfortunately, we couldn't film & record it with the energy of a live audience due to covid but that makes a live document even more important. So many people have missed out on their first concert this year"Odyssey Volume 1 Track Listing:Inner LightRight Way BackContext: Fearless Pt. 1MountainEnd of The RoadWhite BuffaloThe Witching Hour (Electric Witch)Sun DanceThe Oracle"THE BIG WAVE" 2021 TOUR DATESFriday, December 3, 2021- Ottawa, ON - Bronson CentreSaturday, December 4, 2021 - Montreal, QC - Petit CampusCrown Lands' self-titled debut album, produced by Grammy-nominated Dave Cobb, was released in the summer of 2020, to widespread acclaim from the likes of Guitar World, Kerrang!, and American Songwriter; coverage from the BBC and the CBC. Crown Lands then stormed into 2021 with two songs, "Context: Fearless Pt. 1" and "Right Way Back," that returned them to their prog-rock roots and pointed the way to a limitless future, while also connecting the group to their legendary countrymen, Rush, after working with three prolific Rush producers - Terry Brown, Nick Raskulinecz and David Bottrill - on the tracks. "Context: Fearless Pt. 1" and "Right Way Back" premiered with Rolling Stone and were named "Rockest Record of the Week" on BBC Radio 1. Most recently, Crown Lands received their first Juno Award nominations, for Rock Album of the Year and taking home the award for Breakthrough Group of the Year. The band also signed a deal with Spinefarm Records, which will be working with Universal Music to support their upcoming releases in the U.S. and U.K.Hailing from Southwestern Ontario, powerhouse Canadian rock duo Crown Lands are a startling fresh jolt of energy, making music that brings together a range of influences from folk and blues to psychedelic prog rock. The group's name is indicative of their musical ambitions: "Crown Land" is territorial area belonging to the monarch - or, as Bowles (whose own heritage is half Mi'kmaw, an Indigenous tribe from Nova Scotia) puts it: "Crown Land is stolen land and we are reclaiming it."



