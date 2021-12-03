Andrea Bocelli Announces June 2022 US Tour Dates





Tickets for the June 2022 concerts go on sale to the public Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, tickets for the In Concert For Valentine's and the remaining dates of the Believe North American Tour are on sale now. Tickets are available atwww.andreabocelli.com/tickets and https://www.gelbproductions.com/tour.



The newly announced concerts will feature performances from Bocelli's latest album Believe, a poignant and uplifting personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs. The shows will welcome the summer season and mark new major moments in Bocelli's North American touring history. The Hollywood Bowl performance comes following a tremendous popular demand to have Bocelli return after his performance at the famed venue in October 2021 sold out many months in advance. The show in Austin, TX will be part of an incredible grand opening season for the Moody Center, which is the first major arena in Austin. Bocelli's performance in Oklahoma City marks his first performance ever in Oklahoma with the support of the well-regarded Oklahoma Philharmonic.



Bocelli shared, "Friends who invite me to visit their city for the first time, such as the concert in Oklahoma City...



For these June 2022 shows American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, December 12 at 11 p.m. local time.







In the meantime, fans can celebrate the holidays with Bocell on December 10-12 via the worldwide livestream event Believe In Christmas Encore. The record-breaking performance was produced last year during the pandemic and became one of the most successful classical events of all time, bringing together a record-breaking global audience and introducing the world to Bocelli's 8-year old daughter and star of the show Virginia Bocelli. Back by popular demand, tickets to Andrea Bocelli: Believe In Christmas Encoreare available here for GBP £15.00 / Euro €17.50 / USD $20.00 / AUD A$27.50. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Andrea Bocelli Foundation.



As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally,



June 2022 Believe Tour:

JUNE 15, 2022 / San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

JUNE 16, 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl

JUNE 18, 2022 / San Jose, CA / SAP Center **

JUNE 22, 2022 / Austin, TX / Moody Center

JUNE 23, 2022 / Oklahoma City, OK / Paycom Center

**San Jose, CA is officially a rescheduled show from June 2020 and all tickets originally purchased are still valid for the new 2022 event.



In Concert For Valentine's Tour Dates *previously announced

FEB 10, 2022 / Atlanta, GA /

FEB 11, 2022 / Charlotte, NC / Spectrum Center

FEB 14, 2022 / Sunrise, FL / FLA Live

FEB 18, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Arena

FEB 19, 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Footprint



Previously Announced Believe North American Tour dates:

DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena

DEC 5, 2021 / Little

DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center

DEC 11, 2021 /

DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison Square Garden

DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena

