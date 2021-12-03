Stefflon Don+ Ms Banks, Potter Payper And Enny Performing At 2021 Mobo Awards





Hailed as one of the best lyricists in the country, Potter Payper is nominated for Best Male Act and Best Hip Hop Act at this year's MOBO Awards. Last year, he made his long-awaited return to music with the critically acclaimed "Training Day 3" mixtape, the final instalment to his legendary "Training Day" series that stormed into the charts at No. 3. The follow up project "Thanks For Waiting", released in October, was Potter's first body of work with guest features and debuted at No. 8 on the UK Official Album Chart - making it his second Top 10 in just 18 months. Potter's detailed accounts of personal experiences and street politics are unmatched, and he is undoubtedly poised for a powerful performance at this year's ceremony.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Expect a powerful night of live music like no other at the 2021 MOBO Awards this Sunday 5 December from Coventry Building Society Arena. Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Potter Payper and Enny have been confirmed to perform at one of the UK music's biggest night of nights, joining the line-up with Ghetts, Bree Runway, Pa Salieu and Afrobeats stars Tems and NSG.The UK's most prestigious celebration of Black music and culture will be hosted by multi-platinum-selling artist and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian, satirist and presenter Munya Chawawa.The MOBO Awards will be live-streamed on YouTube at 8pm GMT, 5 December - visit youtube.com/mobotv . Don't miss MOBO Awards 2021: Access All Areas, a special show airing on 8 December at 10.35pm GMT on BBC One which will include exclusive backstage content and never-before-seen performances and interviews from the award ceremony presented by 1Xtra's DJ Target. BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards starting on Monday 6 December, DJ Target will dedicate his weekday shows (7-9pm) to the MOBO Awards 2021 bringing listeners the hottest performances and exclusive interviews with this year's nominees and winners.Two of Britain's queens of rap Stefflon Don and Ms Banks are joining forces for their first televised performance together. Powerhouse Stefflon Don, who won Best Female Act in 2017, makes her eagerly-anticipated return to the MOBO stage this Sunday. Since her international hit 'Hurtin' Me', Stefflon Don has become one of the most sought-after British female rappers, jumping on collaborations with everyone from Mariah Carey to Wiley, Jax Jones and Halsey. Her latest collaboration 'Dip' with Ms Banks, an irresistible dancehall-infused track, has racked up over 11 million YouTube views. Razor-sharp rhymer Ms Banks, known for her slick wordplay and earworm melodies, commands over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners. 2021 has seen her link-up with Oxlade and K-Trap, with her own mixtape "Bank Statement" due soon - featuring the single 'Go Low'.Hailed as one of the best lyricists in the country, Potter Payper is nominated for Best Male Act and Best Hip Hop Act at this year's MOBO Awards. Last year, he made his long-awaited return to music with the critically acclaimed "Training Day 3" mixtape, the final instalment to his legendary "Training Day" series that stormed into the charts at No. 3. The follow up project "Thanks For Waiting", released in October, was Potter's first body of work with guest features and debuted at No. 8 on the UK Official Album Chart - making it his second Top 10 in just 18 months. Potter's detailed accounts of personal experiences and street politics are unmatched, and he is undoubtedly poised for a powerful performance at this year's ceremony.Rising star rapper ENNY, whose sensational anthem 'Peng Black Girls' kickstarted her incredible success, is one of this year's newcomers to watch for on the MOBO stage. She makes a powerful MOBO debut with two nominations this year: Song of the Year - in Association with Coventry Building Society for 'Peng Black Girls' feat. Amia Brave, and Best Newcomer - in Association with ASOS.Three incredible multi-award nominees - Ghetts, Bree Runway and Pa Salieu - will also be taking the stage in Coventry. Ghetts - one of the most vital, imperial and enduring artists to have emerged from the UK's grime scene - rounds out a momentous year with a return to the MOBO Awards stage. The London rapper's timely and incisive body of work "Conflict of Interest" peaked at No.2 on the UK album charts this year, making this his highest-charting release yet. Ghetts' highly anticipated performance at the Awards follows a recent sold-out UK tour. He is also one of this year's most-nominated artists, up for Best Male Act, Best Grime Act, and Album of The Year.Superstar-in-ascendance Bree Runway is set to stage a spectacular performance at this year's MOBO Awards. The London-born genre-fluid artist is proving herself to be a global force, with the likes of Missy Elliott and Doja Cat in her corner. Bree - who scored her first MOBO nomination last year for Video of The Year - this year is up for the prestigious Best Female Act - in association with Arts Council England and Video of The Year for 'Hot Hot'.It'll be a truly momentous occasion when Coventry rapper Pa Salieu takes to the MOBO Awards stage in front of his home crowd. He is up for Song of The Year - in association with Coventry Building Society and Video of The Year for 'My Family' featuring BackRoad Gee. The hotly-tipped rising star was first nominated for MOBO Best Newcomer last year before being crowned winner of BBC Sounds of 2021. He has made waves internationally, making his US television debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show earlier this year, and most recently released both a critically acclaimed new EP "Afrikan Rebel" and his latest single 'Bad' (feat. Aitch).Two stellar Best African Music Act nominees Tems and NSG will also be performing at the MOBO Awards this year. With a staggering 350 million streams worldwide, Tems is currently riding high off the success of her critically acclaimed EP "If Orange Was A Place" and recent appearance on Drake's 'Fountains'. With six larger-than-life characters, the East London afro-swing collective NSG will be bringing their explosive and diasporic mix of African, Caribbean, and British sounds to the MOBO stage that will highlight why they're currently one of the UK's most pivotal acts.Rap maverick Dave leads the 2021 MOBO Awards with five nominations: Best Male Act, Best Hip Hop Act, Album of The Year for the critically-acclaimed "We're All Alone In This Together", Song Of The Year - in association with Coventry Building Society for 'Clash' featuring Stormzy, and Video Of The Year for his Fredo collaboration 'Money Talks'.London rapper Central Cee makes a strong MOBO debut with four nominations: Best Male Act, Song of The Year - in association with Coventry Building Society for 'Commitment Issues', Best Newcomer - in association with ASOS and Best Drill Act - in association with Trench. Little Simz scores a hattrick of three nominations: Best Female Act - in association with Arts Council England, Best Hip Hop Act, and Video of The Year for 'Woman', all off the back of her incredible 2021 album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert". Meanwhile, Arlo Parks scores her first MOBO nominations with Best Newcomer - in association with ASOS, Best Female Act - in association with Arts Council England, and Album of The Year for her effortlessly breath-taking debut album "Collapsed In Sunbeams".



