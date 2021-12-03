Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 03/12/2021

Imagine Dragons And Special Guests To Perform At The Game Awards

Imagine Dragons And Special Guests To Perform At The Game Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award winning rock band Imagine Dragons will be performing at The Game Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 9. The multi-platinum band, known for reinventing the genre and from their musical collaborations with major video game companies including Nintendo, Epic Games and Riot Games, will be joined by special guests for a must-see performance at the video game industry's biggest annual year-end celebration. Viewers can tune in at home beginning at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and more.

Produced by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is one of the widest distributed digital events on the planet, with a record setting 83 million livestreams in 2020. The Game Awards brings together game industry creators, esports champions, digital influencers and Hollywood names for a night of awards, exclusive game world premieres, announcements and musical performances, including the return of The Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by acclaimed composer Lorne Balfe.
For more information and to stay up to date on the latest The Game Awards announcements, please visit: www.thegameawards.com

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates:
07-Feb-2022 US - Miami, American Airlines Arena
09-Feb-2022 US - Jacksonville, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
11-Feb-2022 US - Raleigh, PNC Arena
13-Feb-2022 US - Columbia, Colonial Life Arena
15-Feb-2022 US - Belmont Park , UBS Arena
20-Feb-2022 US - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
22-Feb-2022 US - Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
24-Feb-2022 US - St Louis, Enterprise Center
26-Feb-2022 US - Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
28-Feb-2022 US - Minneapolis, Target Center
03-Mar-2022 US - Boise, Taco Bell Arena
08-Mar-2022 US - Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
10-Mar-2022 US - Portland, Moda Center
13-Mar-2022 US - Los Angeles, STAPLES Center
15-Mar-2022 US - Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena
18-Jun-2022 GB - Milton Keynes, Stadium MK






