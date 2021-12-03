Singer Michael Buble Receives Cease And Desist From Kansas City Comedian/Upstart Jazz Impresario Bret Raybould





More can be learned about the project at BretOnBuble.com or Bret's cryptocurrency at BretCoin.org New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kansas City, MO comedian and upstart jazz impresario Bret Raybould has officially lodged a cease and desist on recording artist Michael Bublé for infringing on his work.Two years ago Mr. Raybould released a jazz album entitled Bret On Bublé, a cover album of Michael Bublé's greatest hits - which are mostly covers, making Bret On Bublé a cover cover album.According to the cease and desist, Mr. Raybould's versions of the songs are "so transcendent, transformative, and iconic that they are now the definitive versions, and all other previously-recorded versions now classify as covers."As a result, Mr. Bublé now owes him royalties, he says. "This is not about slandering Mr. Bublé's name. He's a very solid singer and all but I've reimagined the songs in a way that gives me ownership over them, an argument that I'm confident will hold up in a court of law," Mr. Raybould said."One spin of Bret On Bublé and the judge will have no choice but to side with me."Mr. Raybould has given Mr. Bublé and his legal team ten days to respond."I didn't want to have to do this, but as Martin Luther King Jr said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. And this is a clear injustice."In 2019, Bret On Bublé peaked at #34 on the jazz charts."Its destiny is to get to number one. That's why I'm selling it for $3.75, the minimum price an album must cost for a sale to register on the charts."Bret Raybould, a current New York reisdent, will be returning to his hometown of Kansas City for the holidays and will be performing at The Kanasas City Improv on Sunday, December 26 at 7:30pm and you may purchase your tickets here https://improvkc.com/ShowDetails/59254dbf-234d-4dcd-addb-863efced2e7c/3ef90ddd-e238-427f-bd95-e028af25d0dc/Bret_Raybould/Kansas_City_ImprovMore can be learned about the project at BretOnBuble.com or Bret's cryptocurrency at BretCoin.org



