The Lumineers Share 'This Is Life (Merry Christmas)' With Daniel Rodriguez



"I've been a big



This week has also seen the world premiere of the official music video for "A.M. RADIO," the recently released third song from The Lumineers' upcoming new album, BRIGHTSIDE. Directed by



"Nick told me he wanted to make this a video that was like a Nike commercial for artists," Schultz says. "We loved the idea so we went back to our Ramsey High School to film the video - BIG thanks to RHS for letting us take over for a few days. It tells the story of three different artists in high school who just won't quit."



The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band's fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE arrives Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world; pre-orders are available now. The eagerly awaited album includes the chart-topping first single and title track, "BRIGHTSIDE," which recently made history by ascending to #1 on Billboard's "Adult Alternative Airplay" chart - the band's sixth time atop that ranking in less than 10 years. The



Produced by longtime collaborator New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Lumineers have unwrapped a festive gift for their fans everywhere with today's premiere of a brand new Yuletide song. "This is Life (Merry Christmas) Featuring Daniel Rodriguez" premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services. Proceeds from the song - written by acclaimed singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez and Brandy Schultz - will benefit MusiCares."I've been a big Daniel Rodriguez fan for a few years now," says The Lumineers singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz. "We had him over for dinner one night, and my wife Brandy - against my wishes - told Daniel one of his songs was a Christmas song. The song was called 'This Is Life' and she suggested Daniel add 'Merry Christmas' to the chorus. Daniel was not insulted at all, tried it, and liked the idea. It turned out she was right, and the rest is Christmas history."This week has also seen the world premiere of the official music video for "A.M. RADIO," the recently released third song from The Lumineers' upcoming new album, BRIGHTSIDE. Directed by Lumineers Creative Director and Schultz's longtime friend Nicholas Sutton Bell, on location at their alma mater of Ramsey High School in Ramsey, NJ, and featuring additional footage filmed earlier this year during the band's sold out show at CA's Santa Barbara Bowl, "A.M. RADIO" is streaming now at YouTube."Nick told me he wanted to make this a video that was like a Nike commercial for artists," Schultz says. "We loved the idea so we went back to our Ramsey High School to film the video - BIG thanks to RHS for letting us take over for a few days. It tells the story of three different artists in high school who just won't quit."The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band's fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE arrives Friday, January 14, 2022 via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world; pre-orders are available now. The eagerly awaited album includes the chart-topping first single and title track, "BRIGHTSIDE," which recently made history by ascending to #1 on Billboard's "Adult Alternative Airplay" chart - the band's sixth time atop that ranking in less than 10 years. The Lumineers now boast the most #1 singles among all acts on that chart in the span since achieving their first AAA chart-topper in 2012. In addition, "BRIGHTSIDE" continues its run at #1 on Mediabase's "Triple A" tally while also standing strong at #3 on Billboard's Alternative National Airplay" chart.Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, BRIGHTSIDE marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years as well as the band's most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far. The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.



