News
Pop / Rock 03/12/2021

McFly Unveil Christmas Surprise 'Walking In The Air'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop superstars McFly today unveil a cover of the Christmas classic 'Walking In The Air'.
The track is a festive treat for their army of fans across the globe and is a very different take on the original version of the song from the iconic animated film 'The Snowman'.
Listen below:

McFly recently completed a massive sell out arena tour of the UK including dates at London's Wembley Arena and The O2 Arena.

'Walking in the Air' is a song written by Howard Blake for the 1982 animated film 'The Snowman', that has become a firm Christmas favourite over the last 38 years.






