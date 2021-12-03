McFly Unveil Christmas Surprise 'Walking In The Air'



Listen below:







'Walking in the Air' is a song written by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop superstars McFly today unveil a cover of the Christmas classic 'Walking In The Air'.The track is a festive treat for their army of fans across the globe and is a very different take on the original version of the song from the iconic animated film 'The Snowman'.Listen below: McFly recently completed a massive sell out arena tour of the UK including dates at London's Wembley Arena and The O2 Arena.'Walking in the Air' is a song written by Howard Blake for the 1982 animated film 'The Snowman', that has become a firm Christmas favourite over the last 38 years.



