ABBA Releases Christmas Single "Little Things" Out Now On CD

abbavoyage.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ABBA today release their first ever Christmas single " Little Things ", out now on CD with proceeds of the song going to Unicef to help support the Global Child Protection Fund.Taken from ABBA's No.1 album Voyage, released through Universal Music Group/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company - this year's fastest-selling album to date and the band's 10th UK No.1 album - " Little Things " is a gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time around this special time of year.Agnetha, Björn, Benny & Anni-Frid said "we think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That's why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund. We have done so for many years with our song Chiquitita and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: Little Things from our album Voyage!".The official music video for the single also launches today. Directed by Grammy and BRIT Award-winning British music video director and longtime ABBA fan Sophie Muller (Gwen Stefani, Annie Lennox, Sade, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Radiohead, Björk) alongside Executive Producer Juliette Larthe (Arca, Kanye West, Little Simz ), Producer Chris Murdoch (Kylie Minogue, Franz Ferdinand, Maneskin) Performance Director Theo Adams (Years & Years, Paloma Faith, FKA Twigs) and PRETTYBIRD UK, the film is a brilliantly-conceptualised take on the production behind ABBA Voyage, the series of concerts featuring digital versions of ABBA that will open in London next year.Centred around a dedicated and ambitious group of school-age children, many of whom in real life are close to (or even related to!) the creative team behind the groundbreaking concerts, this next generation of geniuses are inspired to create an ABBA Voyage 'Christmas Special', and embark with irrepressible enthusiasm on the enterprise of motion capture, choreography, costume design, stage lighting and band rehearsals, culminating with the arrival of parents and family members and the beginnings of snow, to watch a very convincing performance by the re-imagined 'ABBA', as " Little Things " draws to a close.After what was one of the biggest and most anticipated comebacks in history, ABBA's new album Voyage was released last month, going straight to the No. 1 spot in 18 countries including the UK, Germany, Australia and Sweden and reaching No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. In its first week, Voyage achieved worldwide sales in excess of 1 million copies, and has received more than 190 million combined streams to date.The single " I Still Have Faith In You " has just received the band's first ever Grammy nomination for 'Record of the Year'.Speaking on the success of Voyage, "We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it! We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again / ABBA".In the UK Voyage became ABBA's 10th UK Number 1, and their first to top the Official Albums Chart in 40 years. It is 2021's fastest-selling album to date and registered the biggest first week sales in four years (203,909). It is also the fastest-selling vinyl release of the century.Germany - In reaching number 1, Voyage was certified Platinum with first week sales of (205,000) making it the highest international debut in Germany in six years.In the U.S. - Voyage debuted at #1 on the Top Albums chart, as the band achieved their biggest ever US chart debut. ABBA also claimed the highest sales week in 2021 for a group.Australia - Voyage was the biggest album debut of 2021The album achieved multiple gold and platinum certifications around the world.Voyage is the biggest international debut of the year in Japan, Germany, Australia, U.K. &Next year will see the opening of ABBA Voyage, the revolutionary concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid as digital avatars at their very own purpose-built 'ABBA Arena' at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, performing a set-list of ABBA's greatest hits along with two songs from their new album Voyage, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', alongside a ten-piece live band.ABBA Voyage is directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I), and produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean - " In My Head ", Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).abbavoyage.com




