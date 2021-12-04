Volbeat's 8th Studio Album "Servant Of The Mind," Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat
release their eighth studio album, Servant
Of The Mind, which Revolver
calls "excellent… the darkest and heaviest Volbeat
offering yet," via Universal Music. For Servant
of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling.
"Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! Magazine of the album. The new album is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition.
Today, Volbeat
also share their lyric video for album opener "Temple of Ekur." The band previously shared music videos for "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl", which became the band's ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and recently spent 4 weeks at number one on the Mediabase Canada Active Rock chart, giving the band their first Canadian number one song.
"I wrote the whole album in three months," recalls Poulsen, "I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself… There are a lot of Volbeat
signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."
Other songs on the album weave intricate and fascinating tales. "The Sacred Stones" tells the story of "an earthly being who has committed himself to the dark side. He is on a mission, speaking to darker forces and fallen angels." Meanwhile, "The Devil Rages On" looks at the idea of the devil taking human form. "Temple of Ekur" returns to the ancient themes explored in past songs such as "The Gates of Babylon," while the epic album closer "Lasse's Birgita" explores the story of the first witch burnings to occur in Sweden in 1471.
Volbeat
will be returning to the road in January when they co-headline with Ghost
across the US with special guests Twin Temple, and the Servant
of the Road World Tour comes to Germany, France and the UK this Spring
alongside multiple European festival appearances. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at volbeat.dk.
Since forming in 2001, Volbeat
has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of seven record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan." They recently contributed a cover of "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica
Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark.
SERVANT OF THE MIND Standard Edition Tracklisting:
Temple of Ekur
Wait A Minute My Girl
The Sacred Stones
Shotgun Blues
The Devil Rages On
Say No More
Heaven's Descent
Dagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)
The Passenger
Step Into Light
Becoming
Mindlock
Lasse's Birgitta
Deluxe
2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe
Bonus Tracks:
Return To None (Wolfbrigade cover)
Domino (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)
Shotgun Blues (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)
Dagen Før (Michael Vox Version)
Vinyl variants (Europe)
Standard 180g black vinyl 2 LP
Crystal Clear 2 LP, volbeat.dk exclusive, limited to 2,000
Glow In The Dark 2 LP, EMP exclusive, limited to 2,000
Orange
and Blue 2 LP, UMG exclusive, limited to 3,100
Danish Red and White 2 LP - only available in Denmark, limited to 2,000 - SOLD OUT
Vinyl variants (North America)
Standard 180g black vinyl 2LP
Translucent Rust 2 LP - Volbeat.dk exclusive, limited to 550 - SOLD OUT
Transparent Yellow 2 LP - Revolver
Magazine exclusive, limited to 400 - SOLD OUT
Mystery Color
LP2 - indie retail exclusive, limited to 100
VOLBEAT/GHOST COHEADLINE TOUR DATES:
Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
VOLBEAT SERVANT OF THE ROAD 2022 TOUR DATES:
21 May - London, UK - O2 Islington
24 May - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie
25 May - Rouen, FR - LE 106
27 May - Clermont, FR - La Coop
28 May - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
30 May - Lille, FR - Le Spendid
31 Mat - Nancy, FR - L'Autre Canal
02 June - Hannover, DE at Expo Plaza
03-05 June - Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park*
07 June - Bergen, NO - Bergenjus Fortress
08 June - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival*
09 June - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival*
11 June - Nickelsdorf, NO - Nova Rock 2022*
12 June - Castle Donington, UK - Download*
14 June - Berlin, DE at Wuhlheide
16 June - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting*
17 June - Clisson, FR - Hellfest*
*Festival Appearance.