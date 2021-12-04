Volbeat's 8th Studio Album "Servant Of The Mind," Out Today



*Festival Appearance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat release their eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, which Revolver calls "excellent… the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet," via Universal Music. For Servant of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling."Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! Magazine of the album. The new album is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition.Today, Volbeat also share their lyric video for album opener "Temple of Ekur." The band previously shared music videos for "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl", which became the band's ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and recently spent 4 weeks at number one on the Mediabase Canada Active Rock chart, giving the band their first Canadian number one song."I wrote the whole album in three months," recalls Poulsen, "I was in a good place and mood while at home, and had a captive audience of myself… There are a lot of Volbeat signatures in it. If you go back to the first record and compare it to where we are now, you can hear how the band has developed its style, while keeping the signature sound."Other songs on the album weave intricate and fascinating tales. "The Sacred Stones" tells the story of "an earthly being who has committed himself to the dark side. He is on a mission, speaking to darker forces and fallen angels." Meanwhile, "The Devil Rages On" looks at the idea of the devil taking human form. "Temple of Ekur" returns to the ancient themes explored in past songs such as "The Gates of Babylon," while the epic album closer "Lasse's Birgita" explores the story of the first witch burnings to occur in Sweden in 1471. Volbeat will be returning to the road in January when they co-headline with Ghost across the US with special guests Twin Temple, and the Servant of the Road World Tour comes to Germany, France and the UK this Spring alongside multiple European festival appearances. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at volbeat.dk.Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of seven record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan." They recently contributed a cover of "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark.SERVANT OF THE MIND Standard Edition Tracklisting:Temple of EkurWait A Minute My GirlThe Sacred StonesShotgun BluesThe Devil Rages OnSay No MoreHeaven's DescentDagen Før (feat. Stine Bramsen)The PassengerStep Into LightBecomingMindlockLasse's Birgitta Deluxe 2 CD/2 LP and Digital Deluxe Bonus Tracks:Return To None (Wolfbrigade cover)Domino (The Cramps/Roy Orbison cover)Shotgun Blues (feat. Dave Matrise from Jungle Rot)Dagen Før (Michael Vox Version)Vinyl variants (Europe)Standard 180g black vinyl 2 LPCrystal Clear 2 LP, volbeat.dk exclusive, limited to 2,000Glow In The Dark 2 LP, EMP exclusive, limited to 2,000 Orange and Blue 2 LP, UMG exclusive, limited to 3,100Danish Red and White 2 LP - only available in Denmark, limited to 2,000 - SOLD OUTVinyl variants (North America)Standard 180g black vinyl 2LPTranslucent Rust 2 LP - Volbeat.dk exclusive, limited to 550 - SOLD OUTTransparent Yellow 2 LP - Revolver Magazine exclusive, limited to 400 - SOLD OUTMystery Color LP2 - indie retail exclusive, limited to 100VOLBEAT/GHOST COHEADLINE TOUR DATES:Tue, Jan 25, 2022 - Reno, NV - Reno Events CenterThu, Jan 27, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFri, Jan 28, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center ArenaSat, Jan 29, 2022 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial ColiseumMon, Jan 31, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik CenterWed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaFri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank ArenaSat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target CenterMon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide ArenaTue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT CenterThu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterFri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU CenterSat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T PavilionMon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events CenterTue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington CenterWed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel ArenaFri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate ArenaSat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank CenterSun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumMon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz ArenaWed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer ArenaFri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park ColiseumMon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins CenterTue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterThu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda CenterVOLBEAT SERVANT OF THE ROAD 2022 TOUR DATES:21 May - London, UK - O2 Islington24 May - Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie25 May - Rouen, FR - LE 10627 May - Clermont, FR - La Coop28 May - Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini30 May - Lille, FR - Le Spendid31 Mat - Nancy, FR - L'Autre Canal02 June - Hannover, DE at Expo Plaza03-05 June - Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park*07 June - Bergen, NO - Bergenjus Fortress08 June - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival*09 June - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival*11 June - Nickelsdorf, NO - Nova Rock 2022*12 June - Castle Donington, UK - Download*14 June - Berlin, DE at Wuhlheide16 June - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting*17 June - Clisson, FR - Hellfest**Festival Appearance.



