RnB 04/12/2021

Rick Ross Releases New Song "Little Havana"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richer Than I Ever Been is set to drop on the 10th of December and fans are excited.
Rozay dropped off 'Outlawz' with 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan a few weeks back and tonight, he's back with a second preview of the LP.
This time, he teams up with The-Dream for 'Little Havana', which features a clip of Willie Falcon, the infamous drug kingpin, talking at the beginning.

Produced by Boi-1da, the new track features The-Dream, and opens with a clip of Willie Falcon, the infamous drug kingpin, talking about his reign as the "undisputed king in the cocaine industry, from the mid '70s through the '80s and into the '90s."

"If you snort cocaine back in those days, there was a 85% chance it was my cocaine," Falcon says on the track. "I helped build the Miami skyline into what it is today. Twenty billion dollars got me 27 years in federal prison. I always live by the code of honor. That's why my best days are ahead of me. I am richer than I've ever been."






