In 2019, Britell was honored by the World New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Republic Records has announced a December 10th release for Don't Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film), available for pre-order now. The soundtrack includes the brand-new track, "Just Look Up" featuring Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, who star in the film - and perform the song - as pop music power couple Riley Bina and DJ Chello."Just Look Up" was co-written by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, 2-time Academy Award-nominated / Emmy winning composer Nicholas Britell and Oscar nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession) also produced the soundtrack, composed the score and co-wrote "Second Nature."The latter is a brand-new track from 2-time Grammy winners Bon Iver, which Bon Iver's Justin Vernon penned with Britell.Both the film's score and "Just Look Up" were recently recognized by the Hollywood Music In Media Awards with a Best Original Score win for Nicholas Britell and a Best Original Song nod for "Just Look Up.""It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Taura Stinson on our song 'Just Look Up,' a love song that transforms into a rallying cry, as well as with Justin Vernon on Bon Iver's original song 'Second Nature,'" says Britell. "My score runs the gamut from absurdist big band jazz to profound, deeply felt orchestral music. Many of the projects that I've worked on with Adam McKay are, in their own way, explorations of tone as a central topic—they're all a unique blend of gravitas and absurdity with Don't Look Up capturing a sense of ever-increasing astonishment at how crazy things really are."Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice), DON'T LOOK UP follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), two low-level astronomers who make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem - it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!DON'T LOOK UP also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley and releases in select theaters on December 10th and on Netflix December 24th. Watch the trailer HERE.Don't Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film):1. Just Look Up - Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi2. Discovery - Nicholas Britell3. Ephemeris - Nicholas Britell4. On Hold - Nicholas Britell5. The Call - Nicholas Britell6. C-5 Galaxy - Nicholas Britell7. Don't Look Up - Main Title Theme - Nicholas Britell8. BASH Corporate Ident - "Liif" - Nicholas Britell9. Hyperobject Approaches - Nicholas Britell10. My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me - Nicholas Britell11. The Arrest - Nicholas Britell12. It's A Strange Glorious World - Nicholas Britell13. The Launch - Nicholas Britell14. The BASH Presentation - Nicholas Britell15. Kate Goes Home - Nicholas Britell16. FEMA-BASH Commercial - Nicholas Britell17. Arrival At The Hangar - Nicholas Britell18. There Is A Comet - Nicholas Britell19. The Comet Appears - Nicholas Britell20. The Prayer For Stuff - Nicholas Britell21. The BASH Launch - Nicholas Britell22. Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough - Nicholas Britell23. It All Comes Down To This - Nicholas Britell24. Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) - Nicholas Britell25. The End? - Nicholas Britell26. Memento Mori - Nicholas Britell27. Don't Look Up - End Credits Suite - Nicholas Britell28. Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) - Nicholas Britell29. Don't Look Up - Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) - Nicholas Britell30. Ode To Science (Bonus Track) - Nicholas Britell31. Second Nature - Bon IverTwo-time Academy Award-nominated composer and pianist Nicholas Britell is known for his critically acclaimed scores on feature films with Academy Award winning writer-directors Barry Jenkins and Adam McKay. In 2016, Britell was responsible for the score for Jenkins' Best Picture winner Moonlight. Britell received his first Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice nominations for Moonlight as well as the 2016 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Score (Dramatic Feature). The year prior, he wrote the score for McKay's much-nominated The Big Short, based on Michael Lewis's best-selling book.In 2018, Britell wrote the score for Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk for which he received his second Academy Award nomination as well as BAFTA and Critics' Choice nominations. In 2018, he also wrote the score for McKay's Vice, starring Christian Bale, which went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Britell's most recent film work is McKay's much anticipated Netflix comedy Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, for which Britell has won the 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Score - Feature Film. Britell has also received two nominations for Original Song "Just Look Up" and On-Screen Performance for "Just Look Up, which he co-wrote with Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson. "Just Look Up" is performed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. Other recent film work includes Disney's box office hit Cruella and Netflix's The King. Britell's upcoming projects include writing the score for Jenkins' The Lion King for Walt Disney and McKay's HBO drama series Untitled Lakers Project.For television, Britell won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme as well as the 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Score (TV Show/Limited Series) for HBO's Succession Season 1 for which he re-teamed with McKay who directed the pilot. Britell went on to score Seasons 2 and 3 of Succession. In addition, Britell scored Barry Jenkins' critically acclaimed limited series The Underground Railroad for Amazon, for which he received a nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition.In 2019, Britell was honored by the World Soundtrack Awards as Film Composer of the Year for his scores for If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice. In 2020, the World Soundtrack Awards honored Britell for a second year running, this time with the TV Composer of the Year Award for Succession. In 2021, Britell along with co-writers including Florence Welsh, won the World Soundtrack Award for Best Original Song for "Call Me Cruella."



